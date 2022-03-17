WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Virginia Tech faces 3-point happy Florida Gulf Coast

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks has had a few days to come to grips with his team’s next challenge.

“I get high anxiety when we play against teams who shoot a lot of 3s,” he said. “So obviously it has been a stressful week knowing that you’re playing against a team that shoots the absolute most in the country.”

The fifth-seeded Hokies take on 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Friday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. That’s the first of two games in College Park. Fourth-seeded Maryland meets 13th-seeded Delaware afterward.

FGCU (29-2) brings a distinctive style into this tournament, with nobody taller than 6-foot-1. Every player on the roster is listed as a guard — and only Maddie Antenucci is listed as a “guard/forward” on the team’s website. The Eagles lead the nation in 3-point attempts with 1,120 — second-place New Mexico is 200 behind.

Coach Karl Smesko “doesn’t like us shooting midranges,” guard Kierstan Bell said. “And if you do, you’ll be right on the bench with him.”

Virginia Tech (23-9) takes plenty of 3s as well, although its leading scorer, 6-foot-6 Elizabeth Kitley, could present a major problem for FGCU. She is a third-team All-American.

But the Eagles will be motivated.

“When we were watching the selection show, we were wondering where we were at, and then when they announced that we were a 12 seed, we were all like, ‘OK, this is what they want to do to us,’” Bell said. “So we’re going to come out and show why we are better than a 12 seed.”

FGCU’s seeding was certainly curious for a team that was ranked in the Top 25 earlier this week. Virginia Tech is 16th in the AP poll — so perhaps the Hokies feel underseeded too.

“I would love to go behind the scenes to try to figure out how they came up with the fact that Florida Gulf Coast is a 12 seed. They’re not,” Brooks said. “I don’t understand how you can be ranked in both polls — as a matter of fact, they’re ranked ahead of us in one poll and they’re a 12 seed.”