UVa-Wise travels to North Alabama, ETSU visits Citadel

What to watch for: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise held Ferrum to negative-18 rushing yards in a season-opening win. The defensive unit of the Highland Cavaliers will face a much tougher task this week. … A member of the NCAA Division I FCS Atlantic Sun Conference, North Alabama was a formerly a NCAA Division II program that began the transition to the DI level in 2016. The Lions play at Southern Conference preseason favorite Chattanooga next week. … The North Alabama roster includes transfers from Wake Forest, Wyoming, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Louisville. … Running back Parker Driggers, wide receiver Cortez Hall, tight end Corson Swan and running back Takairee Kenebrew were preseason All-Atlantic Sun Conference picks. Hall played his high school ball at traditional Alabama powerhouse Hoover. … This is not new territory for UVa-Wise, which has played FCS opponents such as Wofford, East Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay and Campbell in the past. … Former Greeneville High School star Jaevon Gillespie (10 carries, 106 yards, three touchdowns) and freshman Michael Williams Jr. (five tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles) were among the stars for UVa-Wise in Week 1. Sophomore kicker Kellan Dalton from Clarke County High School in Berryville, Virginia, was named South Atlantic Conference special teams player of the week after going 2-for-3 on field goal attempts, including connecting on a school-record 50-yarder.

What to watch for: The Southern Conference opener for both teams. ETSU, which won the SoCon title last season, is 7-4 against Bthe ulldogs, including wins in three of the last four games...ETSU jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead against Mars Hill last week...The Citadel managed just one field goal until late in the fourth quarter in the loss to the Camels...Don’t look for the Bulldogs to put the ball in the air much. They ran 53 plays against Campbell and 48 of those were on the ground...That is by design, with the Bulldogs having finished in the Top 10 in FCS rushing offense four seasons in a row...ETSU held Mars Hill to 18 yards on the ground last week, but that will be a tougher task against the Bulldogs...Preseason All-America running back Jacob Saylors ran for 63 yards and two touchdowns and also caught one of three scoring passes from Tyler Riddell...ETSU will open its SoCon home slate next Saturday against Furman. New ETSU head coach George Quarles not only helped the Paladins win the 1988 NCAA Division 1-AA national championship, but also spent the last five seasons as an offensive assistant for the Paladins.