Keegan Bartley knows and appreciates the rich tradition of football at Grundy High School and the 30-year-old is now at the helm of leading the Golden Wave’s gridiron program.

The 2011 Grundy graduate was recently hired as the head coach as he takes over the position from previous boss Craig Plymal, who stepped down after a successful seven-season stint calling the shots.

What made Bartley pursue this opportunity?

“The history of the Grundy football program was the biggest driving force,” Bartley said. “To be able to add my name to a list of prestigious coaches is so surreal and humbling. I also had a huge amount of support that was very encouraging.”

His predecessor is among those in Bartley’s corner.

“We’ve been grooming Keegan for this position and I think everything will go well,” Plymal said. “It’s been a smooth transition. All of the kids have jumped on board and [offseason] workouts have been great.”

Plymal compiled a 44-31 record during his tenure.

Longtime assistant Travis Fiser is also relinquishing his job as defensive coordinator.

“It was coming,” Plymal said. “We thought we were going to have consolidation [in Buchanan County] at this time, but we don’t. … I was surrounded by great parents and great kids. There was nothing better than the support we had. It was a great run.”

Like Plymal, Bartley is a Grundy alum who served as an assistant before being elevated to the top job.

Bartley started at left tackle during his senior season with the Golden Wave and has been an assistant coach since 2012.

“I can’t say there is one thing that I want to instill being the head coach compared to being an assistant besides continuing the work ethic and preparation that goes into each week of the season,” Bartley said.

His team is the defending Black Diamond District and Region 1D champions. The Golden Wave went 8-5 in winning a regional title and reaching the state semifinals for the first time since 2002.

All-time leading rusher Ian Scammell and the entire starting offensive line will be among the notable graduation losses for Grundy.

“I hope that momentum carries over enormously,” Bartley said. “Even though we lost a lot of starting experience, the guys that were still a part of that run will want to continue to build upon and repeat that success and have the desire to continuously reach for that level.”

Bartley has leaned on Plymal for advice in his initial time on the job.

“Coach Plymal was a huge mentor in the way that the student-athletes should be talked to and how expectations should be set,” Bartley said. “He also sat down with me to talk play-calling and things that go on that people don’t see like equipment management, etcetera. He will definitely be missed.”

With that aforementioned consolidation looming, it’s not known how many football seasons are remaining for the Grundy Golden Wave.

As for the immediate future, Bartley is hitting the ground running.

“I definitely do feel the pressure, but mostly because of expectations that I have for myself and the team,,” Bartley said. “Like I said earlier, with a program that has such history and tradition and that being a driving force, I already feel obligated to reach those same goals and hopefully even to surpass expectations.”