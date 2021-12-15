PREP FOOTBALL: Jenkins joins Lucas at William & Mary, gives Tribe Mountain 7 duo

He is a true two-sport star and compiled a .449 batting average back in the spring as Gate City’s leadoff hitter.

“I originally wanted to play baseball in college, but after my sophomore year of high school, I really fell in love with football,” Jenkins said. “I had a pretty good season that year and continued to work hard after that season.”

Jenkins racked up 1,243 rushing yards, 230 receiving yards, 126 passing yards, 401 return yards and totaled 20 touchdowns in 2021 as one of the area’s most versatile performers.

“He brings a lot of athleticism,” said Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright. “He is extremely fast, he runs good routes and has great hands. He is a threat every time he touches the football.”

James Madison, Davidson, Georgetown, Bryant, Army, Long Island and the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) were among the other schools interested in Jenkins, but the Tribe of the Colonial Athletic Association won out in gaining his services.