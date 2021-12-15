PREP FOOTBALL: Jenkins joins Lucas at William & Mary, gives Tribe Mountain 7 duo

William & Mary’s 2022 football roster will feature a Mountain 7 District duo.
Gate City High School senior Carson Jenkins officially signed with the college located in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Wednesday during a ceremony at First Baptist Church in Weber City.
He’s very familiar with one guy already playing for William & Mary.
Martin Lucas, an Abingdon High School graduate, appeared in three games for the Tribe this season as a freshman running back and scored two touchdowns.
The former high school rivals will now be teammates.
“I know Martin, I have talked to him multiple times and we are excited to be playing on the same team,” Jenkins said. “It is a very cool feeling that two football players from Southwest Virginia will be playing together on a Division I football team.”
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Jenkins projects as a wide receiver, punt returner and kickoff returner at the next level due to his blazing speed.
“I will play at whatever position they want me to play at,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins entered high school with Division I aspirations … in baseball.
He is a true two-sport star and compiled a .449 batting average back in the spring as Gate City’s leadoff hitter.
“I originally wanted to play baseball in college, but after my sophomore year of high school, I really fell in love with football,” Jenkins said. “I had a pretty good season that year and continued to work hard after that season.”
Jenkins racked up 1,243 rushing yards, 230 receiving yards, 126 passing yards, 401 return yards and totaled 20 touchdowns in 2021 as one of the area’s most versatile performers.
“He brings a lot of athleticism,” said Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright. “He is extremely fast, he runs good routes and has great hands. He is a threat every time he touches the football.”
James Madison, Davidson, Georgetown, Bryant, Army, Long Island and the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) were among the other schools interested in Jenkins, but the Tribe of the Colonial Athletic Association won out in gaining his services.
“W&M was definitely the best choice for me and I’m very happy with my choice and am very blessed with the opportunity they have given me,” Jenkins said. “William & Mary appealed to me in many ways. It has a very close community that supports athletes, the coaches have made it feel much like a family/brotherhood-like team. The coaches also showed much care for me and have done everything they can for me.”
William & Mary has been to the FCS playoffs on 10 occasions and went 6-5 this past season under the direction of head coach Mike London. London just completed his third season leading the program after previous head-coaching stints at Richmond, Virginia and Howard.
“Carson possesses elite speed as well as great contact balance,” London said in a press release on William & Mary’s website. “We see him as being a dynamic yards after the catch player as well as a dangerous asset in the return game.”
While Gate City didn’t have a winning record in any of the four varsity seasons for Jenkins, he did give fans of the Blue Devils plenty to cheer about.
“I had a great time playing at Gate City,” Jenkins said. “This season had its ups and downs, but I think we played well. We didn’t have many players, but every one of my teammates gave it their all. I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates. I made many friends and memories that I will never forget playing football at Gate City.”
