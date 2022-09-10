 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powell, Lions power past Highland Cavaliers

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise owned the first quarter on Saturday night. The rest of the evening belonged to Shunderrick Powell and the North Alabama Lions, however.

Powell powered his way to 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns as North Alabama notched a 49-17 victory over UVa-Wise.

UVa-Wise (1-1) built a 14-0 lead with Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Lendon Redwine making plays.

Redwine scored on a 1-yard scoring plunge to cap a 15-play, 76-yard drive that took 7:47 off the clock to start the game.

After forcing a three-and-out by North Alabama (1-1), UVa-Wise got on the board again as Redwine fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kirkess with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter.

The Highland Cavaliers still held a 17-14 lead late in the second quarter, but North Alabama took the lead for good with 16 seconds remaining in the first half and rolled the rest of the way.

Redwine finished 24-of-35 for 268 yards with one TD and one interception. Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville) had 63 rushing yards on eight carries.

UVa-Wise hosts Barton next Saturday at 1 p.m. in homecoming festivities.

