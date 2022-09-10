Powell, Lions power past Highland Cavaliers

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise owned the first quarter on Saturday night. The rest of the evening belonged to Shunderrick Powell and the North Alabama Lions, however.
Powell powered his way to 251 rushing yards and four touchdowns as North Alabama notched a 49-17 victory over UVa-Wise.
UVa-Wise (1-1) built a 14-0 lead with Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Lendon Redwine making plays.
Redwine scored on a 1-yard scoring plunge to cap a 15-play, 76-yard drive that took 7:47 off the clock to start the game.
After forcing a three-and-out by North Alabama (1-1), UVa-Wise got on the board again as Redwine fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Kirkess with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter.
The Highland Cavaliers still held a 17-14 lead late in the second quarter, but North Alabama took the lead for good with 16 seconds remaining in the first half and rolled the rest of the way.
- The 2017 disappearance of a then-46-year-old Tazewell County man, Gary Shannon Earp, remains unsolved
- Watch Now - House explodes on Booher Springs Road; no one injured
- HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
- Prep Football Roundup: Brayden Emerson (John Battle), Drake Fisher (Sullivan East), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Kevin Looney (Hurley), Luke Bledsoe (Gate City), C.B. Johnson (Northwood), Xander Spears (Thomas Walker) among Friday night stars
- Twin Valley suspends football season after one game
- Prep Football: Poku power carries Virginia High past Patrick Henry in 35-8 triumph
- City to build new fire station
- PREP ROUNDUP: Cobb, Kariuki lift Bearcats past Falcons
- Prep Roundup: Merrick Kestner (Holston), Reyshawn Anderson (Union), Alec Gent (Wise Central), Luke Jollay (George Wythe), Kevin Looney (Hurley), Peyton Musick (Honaker) among Friday's stars
- Bott brothers thrive in spotlight for Cavaliers
- Watch Now - Chilhowie store owner turns old pieces of furniture into works of art
- One of the biggest strikes in US history is brewing at UPS. Here's what it means for you.
- Bloom looks to reinvent itself in new location
- Bristol Tennessee city manager announces retirement
- Getting a hotel room in Bristol will be a tough task the next two weekends
Redwine finished 24-of-35 for 268 yards with one TD and one interception. Jaevon Gillespie (Greeneville) had 63 rushing yards on eight carries.
UVa-Wise hosts Barton next Saturday at 1 p.m. in homecoming festivities.Barton next Saturday at 1 p.m. in homecoming festivities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!