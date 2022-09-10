Penn, Wasps sting Bluefield 41-33

Staff reports
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. - Emory & Henry (1-1) avenged last year’s 46-45 loss when the Wasps led 38-17 after three quarters and then let it get away.
Short threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns, including scores of seven yards to Abingdon graduate River Carter and 19 yards to Jermawn Ford. Grayson Overstreet ran for 127 yards and a touchdown. Trace Butcher also made a pair of 42-yard fourth quarter field goals.
Penn finished with seven receptions for 129 yards. Ivan Phillips led the Wasps with nine tackles.
Bluefield (1-2) which trailed just 28-27 at halftime after falling behind 21-0, was held to six points after the break. Nathan Herstich threw for 220 yards and two scores and also led the Rams with 50 yards and another score on the ground. Jewels Gray had five receptions for 100 yards.
Graham graduate Joey Dales made four extra points and also averaged 40.2 yards on five punts. Tavarius Short had eight tackles, and also returned a fumble 41 yards for a touchdown.
Emory & Henry will play its first South Atlantic Conference game on Saturday against defending SAC champion Newberry at Fred Selfe Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. at Fred Selfe Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
