Opposites attract as ETSU opens SoCon at The Citadel

East Tennessee State’s new-fangled offense is predicated on moving fast and putting points on the board. The Citadel wants to take its time, with no hurry at all to put the ball in the end zone, with the goal to keep the opposing offense on the sidelines.

Senior running back Jacob Saylors, who scored three first quarter touchdowns in last Thursday’s 44-7 rout of Mars Hill, knows the Buccaneers will have to take advantage of opportunities when they get the ball against the run-heavy, possession-savvy Bulldogs on Saturday.

“It’s no secret they’re going to try to keep the ball as long as possible,” said Saylors, in a Monday press conference in Johnson City. “In the past when we’ve played them, the time of possession has dropped five or six (minutes) compared to other games.

“With this new offense, I think more so we’re just going to do what we do to the best of our ability. We know what they are going to do, but at the end of the day if we focus on us and do the things that we need to do, there’s not much that can stop us or compare to us.”

ETSU (1-0) will open its Southern Conference slate on Saturday with a visit to Charleston, South Carolina to face The Citadel (0-1), which started the season with a 29-10 loss to Campbell.

Kickoff at Johnson Hagood Stadium is slated for 4 p.m. ETSU is 7-4 all-time in the series, winning four of the last six and two in a row against the Bulldogs.

“It’s always tough playing The Citadel. They will have a great crowd there…they are one of those tough teams where it doesn’t matter when you play them – they are always tough,” said first-year head coach George Quarles, who spent the last five seasons as an offensive assistant at Furman. “They are physical, the three-back offense presents some problems and they are going to be content to three and four-yard you to death. They’ll go for it on fourth down at their end of the field – it doesn’t matter to them.”

Quarles knows the Bucs probably won’t get many chances to get in the end zone unless they can force turnovers, which they did three times last week.

“The number of offensive snaps we’re going to get – it’s going to go down,” Quarles said. “You’re not going to get as many snaps as you normally would, so we need quality snaps and make sure we take advantage of our snaps. Obviously, it’s also important with them to be in the lead. You don’t want to play from behind against a team like The Citadel.”

ETSU had little trouble with Mars Hill, jumping out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and a 34-0 advantage at the break. In addition to Saylors scoring three times, Tyler Riddell threw for three scores, two to Will Huzzie, while the Bucs held the Lions to just 18 yards on the ground.

The Bucs did, however, only average 3.0 yard per carry, a number that stood out to Quarles.

“We’re hoping to see some gains from Week 1 to Week 2. We did a lot of good things last Thursday night,” Quarles said. “I think offensively, the defense set us up a few times – whether it was special teams or defense – so we played with a short field a few times. I think we need to run the ball better – we have to this week for sure (with Citadel).

“Defensively, it’s hard to find a whole lot that we didn’t do well last Thursday. I think getting that first game behind us is big. I think you’ll see some guys a little more relaxed and more confident playing for the second time than they did the first time. For a lot of them, that was their first time playing meaningful snaps.”

ETSU’s defense will be challenged to slow down The Citadel running game, which gained 216 yards against Campbell, led by Wallace Cooper with 53. Quarterback Derrick Payton threw just five times, completing three for 35 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Defensive back Alijah Huzzie, who had six tackles and one of those picks, is still wary of the Bulldogs trying to surprise them with a big play through the air.

“It’ll be more slow towards the back end, but we always have to stay focused and locked in. You never know when they will try to hit you on a big play,” Huzzie said. “Sometimes they’ll rock you to sleep like a little baby and when you aren’t expecting it they will raise up and throw the ball and just hit for big numbers…sometimes you can see it coming based on their alignment.”

After breaking attendance records on a near weekly basis during last season’s memorable 11-2 campaign, Quarles certainly enjoyed his first home game with the Bucs, which drew 9,701 for its season opener.

“It exceeded expectations. I knew it would be a fun place, but for a Thursday night, the crowd was awesome, the energy was incredible and our student section was great,” said Quarles, whose Bucs will host his alma mater Furman at Greene Stadium on Sept. 17. “Other than the cannon going off during the extra point, it couldn’t have been much better. But that will give us something to laugh about and talk about for a long time.

“Greene Stadium] is just such a great place to play college football games and watch fireworks after the game. I think it’s a huge advantage to play at Greene Stadium.”

While ETSU has non-league games with Robert Morris and Mississippi State later this season, Saylors has been quick to remind his teammates just how important the SoCon games are.

“In this conference, any team can win in any given week. It doesn’t matter if they are ranked last or top dog – you can lose,” Saylors said. “It’s just as easy to win as it is to lose.

“The message I preach to our other guys on away games is just attack it like it’s another game…when we get to the game, don’t try to do anything too fancy, don’t try to go out there making all the plays. Just do our jobs.”