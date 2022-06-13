LOCAL BRIEFS: Williams (Concord), Graves (Graham) to play on college level

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Local standouts sign
Marion’s Grant Williams and Graham’s David Graves were two of the top scorers on the boys high school basketball scene during the 2021-22 season and both will be putting up shots at the next level.
Williams signed with NCAA Division II Concord University after averaging 23 points during his final season at Marion. He scored a single-game school-record 48 points in a regional tournament triumph over Ridgeview.
Graves averaged 24.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for Graham and will be continuing his career at nearby Bluefield University.