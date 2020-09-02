 Skip to main content
Local briefs: Tennessee High football adds Knox Halls
Tennessee High Logo
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Vikings pick up trip to Knoxville
Tennessee High has picked up a football opponent, with a trip on tap on Sept. 11 to Knox Halls High School.
The Vikings, who had just eight games after losing games with Virginia High and Abingdon due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will face the Red Devils, who are 2-0 on the season, having beaten Gibbs (31-17) and Karns (32-21). Halls visits Clinton on Friday.
Tennessee High, which lost its season opener to Dobyns-Bennett 35-0, will return to action on Friday by hosting Daniel Boone.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Holmes selected to FCS All-America team
Even though East Tennessee State will not be playing football in the fall, junior running back Quay Holmes has been selected to the STATs Peform FCS All-America team as an all-purpose specialist.
Holmes had a terrific sophomore season, rushing for 1,143 yards and seven touchdowns, including a school record 255 yards in a win over Mercer. He also had 628 return yards, leading the Buccaneers with 1,905 all-purpose yards.
COLLEGE BASS FISHING
McClaskey places in bass tournament
King University’s Hunter McClaskey placed 26th in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series tournament last weekend at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, S.C.
McClaskey caught six fish over two days as the limit was increased to three per day for the tournament. He came in with a weight total of 12 pounds five ounces to take 26th out of more than 100 teams.
McClaskey fished by himself in what is normally a team event.
Tags

