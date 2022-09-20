 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: King win streak snapped by Crusaders

Volleyball logo
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King win streak snapped

Hailee Blankenship and Abigale Jayne had 11 kills apiece in King’s 25-17, 25-18, 30-28 Conference Carolinas loss to North Greenville on Tuesday night at the Student Center Complex.

Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 31 assists and 17 digs for King (8-7, 3-1). Jersey Wines and Claire Wilson had 17 digs apiece as the Tornado saw its six-game win streak come to an end.

Limestone digs past Cavaliers

Kaylee Scares had nine kills and 18 digs and Cassidy Farley (Abingdon) tallied seven kills and four blocks for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a 25-23, 15-18, 25-22 South Atlantic Conference setback at the Prior Center.

Piper Suddeth had 11 assists and eight digs and Lily Gutierrez added 10 assists and nine digs for the Highland Cavaliers (3-7, 0-6).

