LOCAL BRIEFS: King sweeps Chowan on baseball diamond

King sweeps Chowan
Jarrett Backus and Connor Andrews had four hits apiece in leading King to a 12=0 and 7-5 Conference Carolinas doubleheader sweep of Chowan on Thursday afternoon.
Bennett McCann added three hits, scored four runs and drove in two for the Tornado (6-7, 5-5). Junior Renwick had three hits, including a home run in the second game victory.
Tennessee High graduate Deric Graham hit a grand slam in the opening game rout of the Hawks.
Braden White and Nic Blankenship picked up mound wins for King, which will host Chowan in another twinbill beginning today at 9:30 a.m.
West Virginia State whips UVa-Wise
West Virginia State swept the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a non-conference doubleheader, winning by scores of 6-3 and 3-1.
Sarah Barrett went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the opener for UVa-Wise (5-10-1), while the lone run for the Highland Cavaliers in the nightcap came via a solo home run by Alexis Miles.
Monsanto on Kyle Macy award list
East Tennessee State guard Damari Monsanto has been named a finalist for the Kyle Macy award, which is given to the top freshman in Division I basketball.
The Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, Monsanto started 20 of 25 games, averaging averaged 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game. He also made 52 three-pointers, while shooting just under 80 percent at the free throw line.
E&H wallops Warren Wilson
Freshman Andrew Hensley (Gate City) was one of six Emory & Henry College scorers in double figures with a dozen points as the Wasps whipped Warren Wilson, 109-66, for a season-ending triumph.
Patrick Antonelli had a triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for E&H, which shot 58 percent from the field.
The Wasps (2-8) closed the season with consecutive wins over Warren Wilson after going winless against Old Dominion Athletic Conference foes.
Warren Wilson (0-3) received three points from Lebanon High School graduate Jacob Jackson.
Roanoke blanks E&H
Emory & Henry College managed just two shots on goal in suffering a 4-0 loss to Roanoke on Thursday. The Wasps are 0-4.
Holmes to play at Roane State
Virginia High softball standout Harley Holmes will take part in a signing ceremony today to continue her education and athletic career at Roane State Community College.
Craig clouts homer
Will Craig’s first spring training hit of 2021 was a home run as the former Science Hill High School star went yard for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 7-5 Grapefruit League win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Craig connected for a tiebreaking solo shot in the seventh inning on a 3-2 offering from Evan Phillips. He is now 1-for-10 in eight games for the Pirates, a team he made his MLB Debut with last season.