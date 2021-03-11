LOCAL BRIEFS: King sweeps Chowan on baseball diamond

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King sweeps Chowan

Jarrett Backus and Connor Andrews had four hits apiece in leading King to a 12=0 and 7-5 Conference Carolinas doubleheader sweep of Chowan on Thursday afternoon.

Bennett McCann added three hits, scored four runs and drove in two for the Tornado (6-7, 5-5). Junior Renwick had three hits, including a home run in the second game victory.

Tennessee High graduate Deric Graham hit a grand slam in the opening game rout of the Hawks.

Braden White and Nic Blankenship picked up mound wins for King, which will host Chowan in another twinbill beginning today at 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

West Virginia State whips UVa-Wise

West Virginia State swept the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in a non-conference doubleheader, winning by scores of 6-3 and 3-1.

Sarah Barrett went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the opener for UVa-Wise (5-10-1), while the lone run for the Highland Cavaliers in the nightcap came via a solo home run by Alexis Miles.