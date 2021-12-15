LOCAL BRIEFS: King basketball sweeps past Knights

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King runs past Belmont Abbey
MJ Foust tallied 17 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Curry added 11 points and eight boards to pace the Tornado to an 86-73 Conference Carolinas win over Belmont Abbey.
Michael Mays (Tennessee High) canned three of King’s six 3s to finish with 13 points.
King (5-4, 3-4) outscored the Knights 28-15 at the free throw line, led by Connor Jordan, who was 7-for-8 from the charity stripe for all seven of his points.
UVa-Wise thumped by LMU
Lincoln Memorial, the 10th-ranked team in NCAA Division II, shot 48.6 percent from the field and had six players score in double figures in a 97-63 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (1-10) was led by Tyler Lloyd’s 22 points.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King shuts down Knights
Trinity Lee and Ryleigh Fritz scored 16 points apiece to lead King to a 62-58 Conference Carolinas victory over Belmont Abbey.
Lee had three of 10 3-pointesr for King (7-2, 6-1), which also received six rebounds from Lee and four steals from Brianna Dunbar.
King was despite being outrebounded 49-29, with the Knights in double figures in boards. Twenty-four turnovers by Belmont Abbey aided the Tornado.
Alice Lloyd overpowers E&H
Emory & Henry College shot just 16-for-61 from the field in dropping a 74-54 decision to Alice Lloyd on Wednesday.
The Wasps (4-7) were also outrebounded 51-39. Alexis Hoppers had 11 points and nine rebounds in the loss, while Taylor Owens (Virginia High) and Callie Haderer (John Battle) each scored seven points.
LMU whips UVa-Wise
Senior guard Lexi Kiser (Graham) contributed six points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal to Lincoln Memorial’s 72-67 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (3-7) was led by Nia Vanzant’s 21 points.
LATE TUESDAY
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
French scores 38 for SWCC
Former Holston High School star Liyah French made 10 3-pointers and finished with 38 points as Southwest Virginia Community College cruised to a 112-45 win over Appalachian Bible College.
The Flying Eagles (8-2) also received 11 points from Grundy High School graduate Mashayla Belcher, while Halle Scott and Camryn Salters scored 16 points apiece.
PRO BASKETBALL
McClung scores 18
Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung finished with 18 points, eight assists, three rebounds, one block and two turnovers on Tuesday night for the South Bay Lakers in their 124-121 overtime win over G League rival Agua Caliente Clippers.
McClung had a nifty behind-the-back pass to Paris Bass resulted in a slam dunk and tied the game for South Bay with 1.2 seconds remaining in regulation.
A 6-foot-2 rookie guard, McClung is averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game entering Thursday’s game with Agua Caliente.