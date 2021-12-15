LOCAL BRIEFS: King basketball sweeps past Knights

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King runs past Belmont Abbey

MJ Foust tallied 17 points and seven rebounds and Isaiah Curry added 11 points and eight boards to pace the Tornado to an 86-73 Conference Carolinas win over Belmont Abbey.

Michael Mays (Tennessee High) canned three of King’s six 3s to finish with 13 points.

King (5-4, 3-4) outscored the Knights 28-15 at the free throw line, led by Connor Jordan, who was 7-for-8 from the charity stripe for all seven of his points.

UVa-Wise thumped by LMU

Lincoln Memorial, the 10th-ranked team in NCAA Division II, shot 48.6 percent from the field and had six players score in double figures in a 97-63 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

UVa-Wise (1-10) was led by Tyler Lloyd’s 22 points.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King shuts down Knights

Trinity Lee and Ryleigh Fritz scored 16 points apiece to lead King to a 62-58 Conference Carolinas victory over Belmont Abbey.