LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU women lose 13th straight

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Buccaners held to 38 points in loss

East Tennessee State dropped its 13th straight game, falling 56-38 in an Southern Conference contest at Brooks Gym.

ETSU, which hasn’t won since defeating Cornell on Nov. 14, received 17 of its 38 points from Demi Burdick off the bench.

Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson started for the Bucs (1-15, 0-3), providing four points, four rebounds and four assists.

ETSU was outscored 30-13 in the second half.

Hokies thump Pitt

Elizabeth Kitley tallied 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists to pace Virginia Tech to a 75-65 ACC win over Pittsburgh.

Georgia Amoore added 14 points and five assists, Carly King had 11 points and Kayana Traylor added 12 points and six boards for the Hokies, who improved to 14-4, with a 6-1 ACC mark.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

King falls to Limestone

Franky Medina, Christian Small, Demetri Teddlie and Dallas Boone won individual matches, but King dropped a 25-20 decision to Limestone.

Small (6th, 141) and Boone (11th, 157) are both ranked among National Wrestling Coaches Association in their weight classes.

King dropped to 3-4 on the season, including a 2-1 mark in the SACC.

PROFESSIONAL GOLF

ETSU’s Powers in contention

Seamus Powers, a 2010 graduate of East Tennessee State University, fired an opening round 65 at the American Express at La Quinta, Calif.

Powers is one of eight players tied for fifth, three strokes behind co-leaders Lee Hodges and Patrick Cantlay. He finished tied for third at the Sony Open in Honolulu last weekend. His lone PGA Tour victory was at the Barbasol Championship last year in Kentucky.