LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU releases 2021 fall football schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU releases fall football schedule
East Tennessee State has released its 2021 fall schedule, with the season beginning on Sept. 4 at Vanderbilt.
ETSU will host six home games during the upcoming campaign, beginning with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Sept. 11. Delaware State will visit Greene Stadium for the Bucs’ final non-conference game the following week.
ETSU finished 4-2 in the spring season, narrowly missing out on an FCS playoff berth.
“We are looking forward to being able to play a normal fall schedule,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said, in a press release. “We were fortunate to have the opportunity to play this spring but now we are shifting our focus to a fall season that will be both challenging and beneficial to our team.
“We are excited to see fans filling the seats at Greene Stadium this season.”
Southern Conference home games will be against Wofford, The Citadel, VMI and Mercer, which will conclude the regular season on Nov. 20. Road visits will be made to Samford, Chattanooga, Furman and Western Carolina.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King duo earn All-Southeast honors
The King University softball duo to Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) and Meagan Puckett have been chosen to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Softball All-Southeast Region teams.
Puckett batted .350 with 28 RBIs and 26 runs this past season.
Counts was 14-6 with 92 strikeouts and a 1.88 ERA for the Tornado.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Worley inks with King
Virginia High basketball standout Madison Worley took part in a signing ceremony on Tuesday to signify her plans to continue her academic and athletic career at King University.
Hokies pick up Clemson transfer
Lynn Kidd, a 6-foot-10 center from Clemson, has decided to transfer to Virginia Tech, according to the Roanoke Times.
Kidd played in seven games for the Clemson men’s basketball team as a freshman last season, scoring a total of eight points and grabbing a total of seven rebounds in 32 total minutes.
APPALACHIAN LEAGUE
Longtime commissioner Landers dies at 83
Lee Landers, the Appalachian League President Emeritus, died on Monday from natural causes at age 83.
Landers served as commissioner of the Appalachian League for 23 years beginning in 1996. His professional baseball career began in 1959.
“Lee transformed the Appalachian League and really took the league to new heights in his 23 years at the helm,” said current Appalachian League President Dan Moushon, on the league website.
“Lee was a tremendous leader, a mentor to so many and a friend to everyone he met in his 60 years in professional baseball. He was truly beloved by all.”