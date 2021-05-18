LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU releases 2021 fall football schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU releases fall football schedule

East Tennessee State has released its 2021 fall schedule, with the season beginning on Sept. 4 at Vanderbilt.

ETSU will host six home games during the upcoming campaign, beginning with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Sept. 11. Delaware State will visit Greene Stadium for the Bucs’ final non-conference game the following week.

ETSU finished 4-2 in the spring season, narrowly missing out on an FCS playoff berth.

“We are looking forward to being able to play a normal fall schedule,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said, in a press release. “We were fortunate to have the opportunity to play this spring but now we are shifting our focus to a fall season that will be both challenging and beneficial to our team.

“We are excited to see fans filling the seats at Greene Stadium this season.”

Southern Conference home games will be against Wofford, The Citadel, VMI and Mercer, which will conclude the regular season on Nov. 20. Road visits will be made to Samford, Chattanooga, Furman and Western Carolina.

