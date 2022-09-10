 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H, UVa-Wise drop volleyball matches

Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Pioneers sweep Wasps

Camden Jones (Virginia High) and Julissa Hopgood had 10 kills each in Emory & Henry’s 25-18, 25-14, 24-16 South Athletic Conference decision to Tusculum on Friday night at the King Center.

Payton Rolfsen dished out 13 assists and Libby Bickelhaupt added nine digs.

Emory & Henry (1-7, 1-2) will host Mars Hill today at 2 p.m., followed by King at 4:30 p.m.

Lions roar past Cavaliers

Kaylee Scarce delivered eight kills and Cana Davidson added 14 digs in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-14, 25-12, 25-10 loss to unbeaten Mars Hill at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.

Lily Gutierrez dished out 13 assists and Bailey Conner added 10 digs for UVa-Wise (3-3, 0-2), which will host Tusculum today at 2 p.m.

