Presented By Cootie Browns

Local Briefs: E&H drops first SAC soccer matches

Emory & Henry Logo

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Wasps stung by Catawba

Welcome to the SAC.

The Emory & Henry women’s soccer team made its South Atlantic Conference debut on Wednesday, facing NCAA Division II No. 10 ranked Catawba, falling 7-0 to the Indians.

Helen Frazier had Emory & Henry’s lone shot on goal, while Natalie Capone had 13 saves in goals.

Hannah Dunn had four goals for Catawba (5-0, 1-0).

Emory & Henry (1-2, 0-1) will visit Wingate on Saturday.

King plays to draw with Warriors

Veronica Roach and Isabella Carr each scored goals in King’s 2-2 Conference Carolinas draw with Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday.

Desi White picked up an assist for King (0-3-1, 0-0-1). Kristal Garcia had seven saves in goal.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Masembeta scores for Wasps

Jado Masembeta scored the first-ever South Atlantic Conference goal in Emory & Henry’s 10-1 loss to Catawba in the SAC opener for the Wasps.

Catawba scored nine goals in the first half.

Masemebeta had the lone shot on goal for the Wasps (0-3-0, 0-1-0).

Joyner nets 2 goals in draw for Tornado

Weston Joyner scored twice and Kenneth Walton added one as King played to a 3-3 draw with Southern Wesleyan.

Erick Manirakiza recorded an assist for the Tornado (1-1-2, 0-0-1).

