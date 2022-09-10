 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Late field goal sends The Citadel past ETSU

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Colby Kintner kicked a 39-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to lift The Citadel to a 20-17 victory over defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs’ game-winning drive began on their own 3 after Trace Kelley’s 56-yard punt. Logan Billings had consecutive runs of 31 and 32 yards and the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-0) eventually reached the ETSU 22 to set up Kintner’s kick.

The Citadel never trailed but the Buccaneers (1-1, 0-1) tied the game with 7:39 remaining on Tyler Keltner’s 28-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs ran for 246 yards with Billings leading the way with 102 yards on 15 carries. Peyton Derrick only threw 12 times but one completion went for a 17-yard touchdown to Tyler Cherry.

ETSU’s Jacob Saylors ran for 187 yards including a 56-yard score that made it 17-14 late in the third period.

Chandler Martin made 23 tackles, breaking the ETSU single-game record of 22 set by Nakia Thomas set against Appalachian State in 1993.

In five of the past six years, these teams’ matchups have been decided by one score.

