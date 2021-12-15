HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coaching change leads to change of heart for Meadows

Palmer said he has at least two more Division I players on his roster for next season.

Meadows was part of two Graham football teams that played in Class 2 state championship games, winning it all in 2018 and finishing with a 13-1 record and a runner-up finish last week. Losing him won’t be easy for Palmer and the G-Men, but he definitely left an impression on those who will return.

“That is a big loss when you lose a big kid like Brody always, not just on the field, but even in the locker room, leadership, things like that,” Palmer said. “He is more than a football player, he is a good student, good role model for the younger kids to look up on the team. We will take some of what he did and his work ethic and bring that to the younger kids on our football team.”

As for what lies ahead for Meadows at Virginia Tech, Palmer sees plenty of positive in his future.

“He is going to be a kid that is going to work hard, he is going to try to get better every day just like he did when he was here,” Palmer said. “Brody worked his tail off, he is an outstanding leader, good in the classroom, zero problems, a total team guy.

“I think he will be a plus for Virginia Tech’s program.”