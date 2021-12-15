HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Coaching change leads to change of heart for Meadows

For much of Brody Meadows’ tenure at Graham High School, the talented lineman seemed committed to attend the University of Virginia.
In fact, he said as much in an article in the Bristol Herald Courier in July.
Those intentions recently changed, according to Graham head coach Tony Palmer, when Bronco Mendenhall surprisingly stepped down as head coach at Virginia.
“When Mendenhall left I think it really changed things, made him rethink what he was doing,” Graham head coach Tony Palmer said, “and Virginia Tech had a new coaching staff coming in there.”
Only days after Mendenhall stepped down, the 6-foot-6, 280-pound Meadows revealed on his Twitter account that he had received an offer from Virginia Tech, which recently hired Brent Pry as its new head coach.
“They came to the school to see Brody and talk to him,” Palmer said. “They really want to make an effort to recruit Southwest Virginia because we do have some good players down here and I believe Brody was overlooked at the time with the previous coaching staff they had, which I thought was a big mistake.”
Meadows apparently had a change of heart, revealing his intentions on Wednesday to continue his academic and football career at Virginia Tech. Meadows made the announcement during the unveiling of the U.S. Army First-Team American Team in Frisco, Texas.
“The coaching staff, Coach Pry, Coach [J.C.] Price, they are the main two guys up there,” said Meadows, during a press conference that was livestreamed on Facebook by Taki’s USA. “Both went to Virginia Tech, coached and played there so they know how it feels to be a student-athlete at the school, therefore I feel like they know how to better the school and how it actually feels.
“I am excited to work with them and be able to learn a lot of lessons from them.”
A four-year starter at Graham, Meadows certainly made an impression on Palmer, who was happy with the way his recruitment turned out. According to Meadows’ brief biography on hokiesports.com, he was a three-star prospect and listed as the 14th ranked high school player in Virginia by 247 Sports Composite.
“I think things worked out for the right seasons and I think Brody is going to do really well at Virginia Tech,” Palmer said. “A Division I school that close to home. That is pretty special.”
Meadows was one of 19 players signed by Virginia Tech on Wednesday, 11 of which were from Virginia, the highest total from the state since 2014. Other signees from the Commonwealth included Gunner Givens and Hunter Mclain from Lord Botetourt near Roanoke, along with tight end Benji Gosnell from Carroll County.
“This class coming into Virginia Tech is special, there is a lot of great athletes,” Meadows said. “This coaching staff coming in has a vision for Virginia Tech and the whole school so I am excited to see what they can do and how they transform me into a better student-athlete.”
An emcee at Wednesday’s press conference asked Meadows about being raised in Southwest Virginia in a community that takes a lot of pride in its football.
“Back where I am from it is a small community. Bluefield, Virginia, there is not that much to do, but one thing there is to do is football,” Meadows said. “I would just like to say thank you to everybody back home for making it special and being like a family to me.”
It is also just a short drive to Blacksburg.
“I am only 45 minutes away from Virginia Tech,” he said. “They have the same beliefs as I do, it feels like home, it is home and I always wanted to be a Hometown Hero.”
Meadows joins a growing list of NCAA Division I recruits from Graham. Cam Allen, who was an All-Big 10 honorable mention selection this season, is a senior at Purdue. Taymon Cooke plays at North Carolina A&T, while Devin Lester, who is now at Bluefield State, started his college career at Old Dominion.
Palmer said he has at least two more Division I players on his roster for next season.
Meadows was part of two Graham football teams that played in Class 2 state championship games, winning it all in 2018 and finishing with a 13-1 record and a runner-up finish last week. Losing him won’t be easy for Palmer and the G-Men, but he definitely left an impression on those who will return.
“That is a big loss when you lose a big kid like Brody always, not just on the field, but even in the locker room, leadership, things like that,” Palmer said. “He is more than a football player, he is a good student, good role model for the younger kids to look up on the team. We will take some of what he did and his work ethic and bring that to the younger kids on our football team.”
As for what lies ahead for Meadows at Virginia Tech, Palmer sees plenty of positive in his future.
“He is going to be a kid that is going to work hard, he is going to try to get better every day just like he did when he was here,” Palmer said. “Brody worked his tail off, he is an outstanding leader, good in the classroom, zero problems, a total team guy.
“I think he will be a plus for Virginia Tech’s program.”
