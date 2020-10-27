ETSU basketball: Schedule finally nearly complete, but Bucs are now back in quarantine

A trip to Florida awaits the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team to open the 2020-21 season.
ETSU men’s basketball coach Jason Shay announced late last week that the Buccaneers will take part in the three-day Southwest Florida Showcase on Nov. 25-27 in Fort Myers.
He isn’t sure who the Buccaneers will play just yet.
“They are still working on a few more teams, but that is where we are going to play our MTE [multi-team event] so we will get three games down there,” said Shay, who revealed on Monday that his squad is currently under quarantine for two weeks for the second time this fall after several players within the program testing positive for the coronavirus.
There’s more. Shay also announced that ETSU will play North Carolina-Asheville on Dec. 8 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, which is where the Southern Conference tournament will be played in March.
“We are excited about that and hopefully we can have a little bit of fans in there,” Shay said. “I know North Carolina is a little bit more strict in their numbers at events right now, but at least we will be playing a local game and get to play in the arena where the Southern Conference tournament is being held so we will get an early look in there.”
Add the 18-game SoCon schedule and a scheduled trip to Alabama and all Shay has left to do is find two more home games to go with December home dates against Alabama-Birmingham (Dec. 12) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 15) at Freedom Hall.
“I think it is only right for our fans for me to try and get four home games…,” said Shay, who wants at least four non-conference home games since five road non-league games have already been set. “I don’t want to be on the road that much. I think staying in your bed and familiarity of your own arena and the testing protocols that we are going to have to go through.
“I knew it was going to be a 5-4 split and I am trying to maintain that. Right now we are going to have five games on the road and continue to work to get four games at home to have some balance.”
Shay said discussions continuing to determine if and how many spectators will be allowed for home games at Freedom Hall.
“I think it is going to come down to your county and your university making those decisions, your city. I don’t know what that number is,” he said. “I think the SEC, at least football that is going on right now, is somewhere in the 20 to 25 percent range. I would imagine our administration is pushing for that number. We are having those discussions and they will let me know once they come to some type of resolution. Those are ongoing.”
He has no desire to have to decide who actually gets to attend games.
“That is not a decision I make, that is on our administration,” he said. “They will be the ones making that decision and they will be the ones telling the people who can’t come and who can come.”
Shay was pleased that the SoCon finally released its conference schedule early last week, with the original slate having to be changed due to coronavirus concerns. The start of the season was pushed back from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 by the NCAA.
“It is a big relief that we finally got some direction, some understanding of when we are going to play,” Shay said. “You see all these other conferences that are making adjustments and anticipating that there are going to be some games that are missed. This is what the administrators and the conference have come up with and at least we have a working schedule to go through.
“We will do the best that we can to manage that schedule and manage if there is some changes based on a cancellation.”
Shay just wants to get the schedule complete and move on.
“We are looking at all options right now, just trying to fill out the schedule,” he said. “I am tired of coming into the office, the first thing I ask is where are we at on the schedule. We are five weeks away now. We are getting closer and closer each day and I want to get it completed.”
Prior to the most recent quarantine, Shay had seen improvement in the Buccaneers as they prepare for the upcoming season. There are lots of new parts, with only three players back who saw even a little playing time from last year’s 30-4 squad that included a Southern Conference championship.
“We are getting better. We still have to have more discipline in what we do on a daily basis and how you approach things,” said Shay, who said the ETSU offense was ahead of its defense in recent practice sessions. “There has been improvement and I am pleased with where we are at considering where we started, but we have got a long ways to go and we have got to continue to get better and we got five weeks to clean things up and improve and be ready to play competition.”
Shay acknowledged that the SoCon didn’t take it easy on the Bucs with the conference slate. After a Dec. 30 home opener with Western Carolina, two of the next three games will be road games at North Carolina-Greensboro and Wofford, who are always near the top of the league standings.
“Our conference is tough and we have got to play the games as they come. Do you ease into the season? I am not into that, I am just here to take on the games that we have,” Shay said. “Eventually you are going to have to play them and that comes with winning, there are expectations.
“The [conference] schedule is set and a lot of that has to do because we do have a couple of buildings that our used by other groups so scheduling is hard and I understand that so we are just going to get prepared. That is what the non-conference is for to get ready to play the conference schedule.
“We are pushing towards that November 25th date and playing so we can put our best foot forward.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!