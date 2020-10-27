ETSU basketball: Schedule finally nearly complete, but Bucs are now back in quarantine

“I think it is only right for our fans for me to try and get four home games…,” said Shay, who wants at least four non-conference home games since five road non-league games have already been set. “I don’t want to be on the road that much. I think staying in your bed and familiarity of your own arena and the testing protocols that we are going to have to go through.

“I knew it was going to be a 5-4 split and I am trying to maintain that. Right now we are going to have five games on the road and continue to work to get four games at home to have some balance.”

Shay said discussions continuing to determine if and how many spectators will be allowed for home games at Freedom Hall.

“I think it is going to come down to your county and your university making those decisions, your city. I don’t know what that number is,” he said. “I think the SEC, at least football that is going on right now, is somewhere in the 20 to 25 percent range. I would imagine our administration is pushing for that number. We are having those discussions and they will let me know once they come to some type of resolution. Those are ongoing.”

He has no desire to have to decide who actually gets to attend games.