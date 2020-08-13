You have permission to edit this article.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Postponed to spring:ETSU football, fall sports. moved to spring
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Postponed to spring:ETSU football, fall sports. moved to spring

ETSU football

East Tennessee State football coach Randy Sanders speaks with freshman quarterback Cade Larkins during a practice session on Tuesday night at Greene Stadium in Johnson City. Larkins was a standout at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough. The Southern Conference postponed fall sports to the spring on Thursday.

 DAVID CRIGGER / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Randy Sanders wants to play football, and he is open to several options.

If the Southern Conference was to follow the lead of other leagues and postpone fall sports to the spring, the East Tennessee State football coach said on Wednesday he would be willing to adjust.

That became reality on Thursday when the SoCon pulled the plug on fall sports due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the intention of playing in the spring.

The sports impacted include football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country.

“This decision was made with extensive evaluation and conversation,” said Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus, in a press release. “Ultimately, we felt it necessary to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. This decision was also supported by the conference’s medical advisory committee.

“I am greatly saddened to not be able to conduct our fall conference competition. We know what this means to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and loyal fans, but safety must come first. We are still hopeful that we can have these sports successfully compete in the spring. We will continue to daily monitor the COVID-19 situation in order to make prudent and necessary decisions regarding athletic practice and competition in the future.”

ETSU athletic director Scott Carter said the school will now begin the process of making that move to spring for their fall sports.

“Our charge now shifts to working with the NCAA and Southern Conference to safely train and prepare our student-athletes in all of our fall sports for a future season in the spring,” said Carter, in a press release. “It is our hope that a more favorable health and safety environment can allow for competitions and championships to take place at that time.”

The conference did add in the press release that it would leave open the possibility for schools to play non-conference games in the fall. Sanders said on Wednesday that if that option is approved by ETSU president Dr. Brian Noland and athletic director Scott Carter, it would be fine with him.

“Would I, yes. Now, will Scott Carter or Dr. Noland, I don’t know. I want to do whatever they want to do, whatever they feel like we can do safely,” Sanders said. “Obviously there are some testing issues and when you start testing your own team and not only your team, but it is your coaching staff, it is your trainers, it is your equipment crew, it is everyone that is around the program, that adds up to some to real dollars.”

Still, if the logistics can be worked out, Sanders figures his players will be all for it. Among the Southern Conference schools that could play at least a game is Samford, which is scheduled to play at Florida State, and VMI, which has been planning to go Virginia, but that plans have reportedly now been scrapped.

“I would love to play, I want to play, but I am going to follow whatever our directive is. If they feel like we can afford to do it and we can do it safely, then I am all for it,” he said. “If you can’t do it safely for our players, our staff or the chain crew, the ball boys, whomever that may be, then we will deal with that at that time, but I am all for playing whenever we can play.”

Sanders figures there will be teams out there wanting to play.

“I know there are a lot of teams out there that are planning to play that are looking at games,” Sanders said. “There has been a lot of communication between athletic directors towards us and vice versa about scheduling some games, but it is hard to schedule game when you really don’t know what is going on or where we are at.”

As for playing in the spring, Sanders was asked about the feasibility of playing what would be two seasons within one calendar year, with the 2021 campaign slated for next fall.

He brought up the case of former ETSU quarterback Austin Herink, who followed up a season with the Bucs by playing in Austria, resulting around 28 games in less than 10 months.

“I don’t know. I think it would definitely be different, I have never done it,” said Sanders, who mentioned the possibility of 10 games in the spring. “[Austin] got hit hard a lot so he survived. It would be different, I don’t know how, but if these guys are in shape, they are pretty resilient, it would be hard overcome major injuries or surgeries of some kind because you don’t have the normal rehab.”

He did, however, recall his playing days at Tennessee when spring practice was much longer and more labor intensive than it is now.

“But playing 10 games, I don’t know how much more physical that is than what we used to do back in the old days with 20 days of spring practice when you are in full pads every day and you just went out and got after it,” Sanders said. “It would be different, it would be a learning experience, but I think we can do it.

“I don’t think it would be that big of a problem, personally. When I was in school we used to go out in full pads for 20 days of spring practice and that was way more physical than the 12 game or 11 games season you played in the fall.”

Sanders, who said his coaching staff is constantly reminding their players about the protocols to follow, tried to stay positive during Wednesday’s zoom call with local media, but knew the challenges that lie ahead.

 “I don’t know how you truly practice football and social distance. I don’t know how that works,” said Sanders, whose Buccaneers got their first preseason fall practice in on Tuesday at Greene Stadium.

 “We were out there [Tuesday] night, we do have two separate groups. We are utilizing two separate locker rooms so we rarely have more than 20 or 25 guys in a locker room at the same time, and we are trying to get them in and out of there as quickly as we can and back outdoors.

“We are trying to keep them in small groups as much as we can, but once you are on the football field and if you are going to play football you have got to play football.”

