COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Virginia Tech eager to build on its momentum

MILWAUKEE — Virginia Tech has been playing do-or-die games for the last week and believes it can use that experience to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

The 11th-seeded Hokies (23-12) face No. 6 seed Texas (21-11) in an East Region first-round game Friday afternoon. The other East game has No. 3 seed Purdue (27-7) facing No. 14 seed Yale (19-11).

“We’re one of the hottest teams in the country, and we do want to continue to play that way,” Virginia Tech guard Storm Murphy said.

The Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament champions wouldn’t mind making the same kind of run Oregon State produced last year.

Oregon State finished the 2020-21 regular season at 14-12 and had no chance at earning an NCAA bid until it won the Pac-12 Tournament. The Beavers then beat Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola-Chicago as a No. 12 seed before losing 67-61 to Houston in the Midwest Region final.

“I watched them a lot, watched them a lot this summer and the zone that they employed,” Virginia Tech coach Michael Young said. “They got on a roll, and there’s no coming off.”

Virginia Tech is following a similar path.

The NCAA men’s basketball selection committee 1-68 seed list suggests the Hokies wouldn’t have been invited without earning the ACC’s automatic bid. They were one spot ahead of Notre Dame, which got the last at-large spot.

“It’s just a constant battle to prove who we are, what we’re about,” Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts said. “We’re all up for the challenge. We’ve got nothing but fighters on our team.”

Virginia Tech nearly went one-and-done in the ACC Tournament, but Lester Maddox hit a season-saving 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 76-75 overtime victory over Clemson. The Hokies followed that up by beating Notre Dame, North Carolina and Duke.

The Hokies essentially had their backs against the wall ever since late January when they were 10-10 with a 2-7 ACC record. Virginia Tech is 13-2 since.

“We kind of dug ourselves a hole,” Mutts said. “It’s crazy to see the disrespect people were putting on us. Nobody believed in us anymore.”

Now the Hokies face a Texas team that’s on a three-game skid, though two of those losses were to NCAA Tournament No. 1 seeds Baylor and Kansas.

“They’ve been in this survive-and-advance mode for four games now,” Texas coach Chris Beard said. “It will be interesting to see how our guys respond because this is the first time we’ve been in survive-and-advance mode.”