COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bacot, Davis help UNC top No. 22 Virginia Tech

Tyrece Radford added 20 for Virginia Tech, which shot 47% and made 8 of 18 3-pointers. But the Hokies went from allowing just two offensive rebounds and two second-chance points in the first half to letting Bacot and Day”Ron Sharpe get loose on the glass as the game wore on.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels entered after two straight lopsided wins, first last weekend against rival Duke and then Wednesday against Notre Dame by 42 points — the program’s biggest margin in any ACC Tournament game. Things were tougher for much of the way in this one until Davis had a 3-pointer and then a three-point play on consecutive possessions to start UNC’s decisive push.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies had played just twice in five weeks but were effective offensively and in keeping the Tar Heels off the glass for a half. The Hokies were trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011 and fourth time overall.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels will face second-seeded Florida State, which advanced when the Seminoles’ quarterfinal matchup with Duke was canceled after the Blue Devils withdrew due to a positive COVID-19 test within their program.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies will wait to learn their NCAA Tournament seeding.