COLLEGE BASEBALL: Vanderbilt, Tennessee rivalry on hold with both Omaha bound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A showdown between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at the College World Series with a national championship on the line would have all the emotions of their rivalry bubbling up like a family brawl.

The schools separated by 194 miles are on opposite sides of the CWS brackets, so a championship matchup is possible. It also makes it easier for coaches to shower each other with compliments about what it means in the state for both to heading to Omaha, Nebraska.

“It creates energy inside of this state for 8, 9, 10, 11 year old that looks up and see Tennessee on TV, Vanderbilt on TV, and it inspires kids to want to play, and that’s all that matters,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said.

His Commodores are the reigning national champs, and Corbin said he’s happy the Tennessee Volunteers are among the three Southeastern Conference teams in Omaha. Corbin said he knew after his Commodores took the lone series between the teams 2-1 in April that the Vols would reach Omaha.

Corbin said that’s why he looks past the rivalry between the programs.