COLLEGE BASEBALL: Cavs, Wolfpack latest ACC hopefuls at rare baseball title

But the Wolfpack got healthier and thrived behind maturing freshman pitchers Sam Highfill, Chris Villaman and Matt Willadsen – who all played in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — and went 31-9 the rest of the way.

N.C. State overcame a 21-2 loss to No. 1 national seed Arkansas in the opener of best-of-3 super regional series by winning the last two on the road. Highfill, Villaman and Willadsen combined to allow six hits and four earned runs in 13.1 innings in the wins, while Torres – another freshman who played in 2020 – hit the go-ahead ninth-inning homer.

“I think it’s basically getting our lineup in the lineup every day, and then sticking to it,” Avent said. “When you start out 1-8, you’ve got to have a lot of character and a lot of will to win and lot of commitment in that locker room to start out that way and be where we are now.”

As for the Cavaliers, they started 4-12 in ACC play, leading to a team meeting that included coach Brian O’Connor telling his players they had to get to .500 in the league to make it back to the tournament.