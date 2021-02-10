COLLEGE WRESTLING: King wrestling looking toward the postseason

“Obviously our results last year were some of the better ones we have had,” he said. “We sent three guys to the national tournament so I would be lying if I said I didn’t at least want to do as good as that and we could match that three or do even better, that would be an awesome goal.”

It has definitely been a learning experience for everyone since the coronavirus made its arrival on the national scene.

“I just told the guys to stay prepared. If anything that this season has taught us wrestling with COVID is how to adjust and how to pivot immediately…,” Brown said. “You have got to be able to pivot and move. In wrestling, the exact same concept that makes great wrestlers great is that same concept where you have got to be able to do during the match.

“Hopefully we can get this season in. I have been telling them to control what they can control and be ready.”

Brown knows his way around a wrestling mat. He was an All-American at Newberry, tying the school record for most wins and more major decisions.