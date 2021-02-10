COLLEGE WRESTLING: King wrestling looking toward the postseason

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Normally, there are an abundance of matches to help the King University men’s wrestling team prepare for the postseason.
Not so in 2021. That is by design to ensure that the national championship event that was canceled last season can actually be held this time around.
“Usually guys will have 20-25 matches at this point in the season, but right now guys are happy we are at seven,” King second head coach Deral Brown said. “It has been good because it has been a safe way for us to be able to try to have a national championship with regards to COVID.
“The NWCA met this past summer and they decided to recommend that we condense the season and also get rid of the tournaments just so we could have our best chance at having that national tournament.”
King, which is currently 3-4 going into tonight’s final regular season matches at Queens University in Charlotte, are looking forward to the NCAA Division II Super Region II Championships in Franklin Springs, Georgia, slated for Feb. 27.
That will be followed two weeks later by the NCAA National Championships that will be held in the America’s Center in St. Louis.
The break between events is not a problem.
“It is a good thing,” Brown said. “We are a little beat up right now. We will be having a lot of PT [practice time) and just making sure that we stay COVID free.”
King took three competitors, in addition to family members, to South Dakota for last year’s national championships, but they were canceled before a match could be held.
“We got one practice in. We were about 12 hours out before the weigh-ins that morning,” Brown said. “We were still kind of in shock. We kept walking to practice. We walked into the auditorium and you saw them starting to roll up mats just that quick.”
That included senior Elijah Seay, who didn’t get his final opportunity to wrestle at the highest level.
“We were all just like ‘Wow.’ [Elijah] took it the hardest, he had had a great season so he was looking to get on the podium and it was just unfortunate,” Brown said. “Everybody had unfortunate situations, but spring [sports] didn’t even have a season. At least we got to compete.”
That has been the plan this season for King, which began holding workouts back in September, but Conference Carolinas postponed the start of the season until early last month.
“Our school is doing a really good job of testing and we have some pretty good protocols in place. We test twice a week right now and so it is really hard for anybody that has had COVID to slip through the cracks that has it,” Brown said. “Also, our guys did a great job of staying in their bubble. They know outside of practice to hang out with wrestlers.
“If you are hanging out with other people wear your mask and social distance and, knock on wood, so far this season we have been good. We haven’t had anybody test positive since we started wrestling, which allows us to practice as normal.”
King has a roster of 29 from 13 different states that comprises the 10 weight classes. Included are nationally ranked junior heavyweight Cade Ridley – who Brown calls “ridiculously strong” – and junior Rylee Billings (133 pounds), who is “super creative” on the mats.
Others that have thrived are junior college transfer Dallas Boone (157) and freshmen Trent Mahoney (147) and Christian Small (141).
There are two local products on the roster, including Sullivan East’s Elijah Hicks (125), who is out with a knee injury, along with Josh Wynn (149) from Rural Retreat.
“Expectations are just for the guys to compete and make the adjustments that we have been working on all season,” said Brown, who is assisted by Bryce Killian and Matt Martoccio. “I think the results at the end of the day are always going to take care of themselves.”
Brown is optimistic about sending more than the three wrestlers that qualified last season for nationals. It won’t be easy, with the top two instead of the usual top three in each weight class advancing from regionals to St. Louis.
“Obviously our results last year were some of the better ones we have had,” he said. “We sent three guys to the national tournament so I would be lying if I said I didn’t at least want to do as good as that and we could match that three or do even better, that would be an awesome goal.”
It has definitely been a learning experience for everyone since the coronavirus made its arrival on the national scene.
“I just told the guys to stay prepared. If anything that this season has taught us wrestling with COVID is how to adjust and how to pivot immediately…,” Brown said. “You have got to be able to pivot and move. In wrestling, the exact same concept that makes great wrestlers great is that same concept where you have got to be able to do during the match.
“Hopefully we can get this season in. I have been telling them to control what they can control and be ready.”
Brown knows his way around a wrestling mat. He was an All-American at Newberry, tying the school record for most wins and more major decisions.
“From there I went into teaching,” said Brown, who worked as an assistant at SUNY Cortland in New York, Newberry and as a head coach at a South Carolina high school. “I thought that is what I wanted to do and then I realized I wanted to coach wrestlers so that is kind of how I ended up here.”
He knows his success will depend on his athletes, and he is always looking to add more, with his junior class and a “super-talented” collection of freshmen pointing toward a bright future.
“We usually just want to bring guys in that fit our culture as a team,” Brown said. “We want to build a championship culture, but also that fits what King is about as a Christian institution.
“First, we look there, and then secondly we look our weight class needs so this year we kind of look at where we could stand to fill some more depth.”
Currently, that would be the heavyweight, in addition to the 197 and 184 weight classes. Interested? Brown is always looking for a few more good men.
“We just kind of look for the best wrestlers in the country at that weight class and if you think Bristol, Tennessee is a good fit for you,” he said, “then come on and join us.”
