Will Craig might not have known it on the evening of Nov. 2, 2021 at a stadium in Seoul, South Korea – some 7,000 miles from the Northeast Tennessee city where he grew up – but the flyball he smashed that was corralled by a center fielder by the name of Jung Soo-bin turned out to be his final act as a professional baseball player.

The former Science Hill High School star had played out the string that season during a 61-game stint with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization after an ambiguous 20-game tenure in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates that was overshadowed by one unfortunate fielding blunder.

It wasn’t long after he returned from East Asia – following some time away from the game and some serious soul-searching – when Craig decided his playing days were over.

He was heading back to Wake Forest University to finish his degree and his energy would be put into coaching and teaching the game that had brought him so much acclaim.

It was time to turn the page.

At 26-years-old, he’s now a retired slugger authoring the next chapter in his life.

“I am at peace with everything,” Craig said. “Obviously my playing career didn’t go the way I wanted it to or expected it to, but I would say a majority of athletes have that same thought or feeling. I can’t complain too much about my career. I have been very fortunate and lucky … I made my goal to play Major League Baseball and I can’t complain.”

His final MLB stat line with the Pirates included a .203 batting average with one home run (off Camilo Doval of the San Francisco Giants) and three RBIs during parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Yet, Craig is most remembered for being duped into an error by the creative baserunning of Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs in a moment that went viral and gained him internet infamy. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently ran a story on the two-year anniversary of the event.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Pirates ace pitcher Mitch Keller said in that retrospective written by Jason Mackey. “Coming up with Will, he was a tremendous first baseman. He was always a great teammate and an awesome guy. It just stinks that one play like that can … not saying it ended his career, but I feel like it kinda did. It just stinks to happen to such a good dude.”

Craig harbors none of the bitterness or resentment prevalent in many ex-ballplayers and that’s an admirable trait.

“He’s first class, no doubt about it,” said Ryan Edwards, his coach at Science Hill. “He’s very driven. He has that mentality of knowing what he wants to do and going after it.”

That is why he’s already completed the credit hours needed to get his Wake Forest diploma in communications with a minor in classic studies, while being a key part of head coach Tom Walter’s staff.

“I reached out to Coach Walter and he said as long as I was there, there would be a place as the student assistant on his staff,” Craig said. “So I jumped at the opportunity.”

Craig is listed as a student assistant on the roster, but he as a big-league resume with vast experiences in the game.

Walter’s mentorship has certainly shaped Craig’s approach as he played for the veteran boss during his three successful seasons at Wake and has forged a different relationship the last few months.

“He’s been a major influence on me,” Craig said. “Just talking to me like I am one of the coaches and asking for advice on situations, despite being a former player and younger than the rest of the staff. He is always someone that I can reach out to for advice whenever and I am beyond thankful that he reached out to me in high school and made me a Demon Deacon.”

A third baseman and relief pitcher, Craig was the 2015 Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year while at Wake Forest and established several program records at the school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Wake Forest means to the world to me,” Craig said. “They were a school that gave me a chance to pursue my dream and I have unbelievable memories from a player to now as a coach. It will always have a special place in my heart.”

He’ll make some more memories in the coming days as Wake Forest (52-10) has reached the College World Series for the first time since 1955. The Demon Deacons play Stanford (44-18) today at 2 p.m.at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

“The thing I like best about the squad outside of the talent is the constant joking and fun they have,” Craig said. “They genuinely care about each other. There aren’t any cliques or groups. Everyone cares about everyone and they hold each other accountable for their actions. They are truly a special group.”

Craig has stood in the spotlight on national television at the stadium in Omaha before, just not in the College World Series. He finished as runner-up to North Dakota’s Jeff Campbell in the 2015 college baseball home run derby at the venue.

“I don’t remember that much,” Craig said. “I had a car accident the day before and was mentally exhausted from that and obviously the plane ride over from when I was in the Cape [Cod League]. I don’t remember too much, just that I came in second in the derby. So, I am excited to venture out and find new cool things to do.”

What is some of the advice he offers to Wake Forest’s players?

“The biggest thing I try to pass on to them is that the mindset is different and there is not much difference for the majority of the players skill-wise,” Craig said. “The biggest difference is work ethic and preparation. If they can excel at those two, then their mindset will be better. Also, that the game will get harder and to not dwell on a couple of bad at-bats. Keep getting a little better.”

He finds it rewarding seeing the Deacons put on a hitting display like they did when clinching their CWS berth with a 22-5 win over Alabama. Six different players combined for nine home runs in that resounding victory.

“I’ve liked best probably just being able to make an impact on [their] lives,” Craig said. “They are where I was seven years ago and I made it to where they want to be. They ask questions, but also treat me like I’m one of them. It’s that clubhouse environment that I do miss from playing.”

Craig isn’t contemplating a comeback.

“I don’t miss the playing part very much,” Craig said. “I miss the constant being around the teammates and the competition aspect, but the preparing for six months of wear and tear on the body doesn’t appeal to me anymore.”

C’mon though, does he ever show off the powerful swing that made him the 22nd overall pick in the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft?

“Sometimes I take swings with guys just to help show them what I mean if I’m talking swing mechanics,” Craig said. “But that’s extremely rare.”

Craig might not take cuts like he used to, but he’s cut out for coaching it appears.

“He was a good coach for players in the clubhouse,’ Keller told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in regards to his former teammate. “He would give people little tidbits. You could always tell that’s what he was going to do. He was always really good at that stuff. I’m not surprised. I’m sure he’ll either be a manager one day or a really good hitting coach.”

His former high school coach echoed that sentiment.

“I think he’ll be a guy that will work his way up as an assistant,” Edwards said. “He pitched [in college] and he’s a hitter, so he can do anything. He can take that mindset into a head-coaching career one day, I think.”