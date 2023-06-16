Chase Hungate has experienced major moments as an athlete before.

He played in two VHSL Class 3 state baseball title games at Abingdon High School and was also a high-scoring standout on a boys basketball squad for the Falcons that finished as 2021 state runner-up.

Hungate has pitched in 37 contests in his first two seasons on the NCAA Division I level.

Yet, this time he’ll be on the national stage.

The stakes are higher and the lights are brighter.

This is the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

“I remember my first state championship when I was a freshman feeling super nervous,” Hungate said. “I had never experienced anything like that in my life. The second one, which was my senior year, I actually felt very comfortable and was not near as nervous.

“I think this is going to be super exciting. Probably some nerves will come along with that, but it’s going to be a once in a lifetime experience, so I’m going to enjoy the moment the best I can and treat it just like another game.”

That approach always works for the even-keeled right-hander, who has a 3-0 record and 5.76 ERA in 16 relief appearances covering 25 innings of work for the University of Virginia Cavaliers. UVa (50-13) plays the Florida Gators (50-15) today at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

It is no surprise his control has been impeccable as it always is, evidenced by the fact the sophomore has struck out 21 batters and issued only four walks.

Hungate played his freshman season at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) but after the Rams made a coaching change he transferred to the school in Charlottesville.

“I think I have learned a lot being a part of two great programs and taking things that have helped me in my first year to this year, while also using things I’ve learned from this year,” Hungate said. “This team is awesome. I am so blessed to be a part of this team and be able to learn from these guys. They all go to work every single day, giving everything they’ve got – no days off.”

Hungate pitched a scoreless inning in a NCAA regional tourney win over Army earlier this month.

He said his most memorable outing came in March when he crafted five shutout innings against Florida State.

“Unfortunately, our starter got hurt on the fourth batter of the game,” Hungate said. “It was terrible seeing a teammate go down like that. Thankfully he was OK. Because of that I got the opportunity to replace the starter. The team played an amazing game; we battled until the end, which led us to a walk-off victory.”

Hungate has recorded wins over Mount St. Mary’s, Liberty and Rhode Island.

Former Lebanon standout Matthew Buchanan (12.46 ERA in five appearances) and George Wythe graduate Avery Mabe (20.25 ERA in three outings) are also on the UVa roster.

That trio combined to pitch 4 1/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts in an April game against Mount St. Mary’s.

“We actually talk about [back home] quite often,” Hungate said. “We talk about how it’s funny that three kids from smaller towns are headed to the biggest stage in college baseball. I mean this is literally what we all dreamed of and it is now a reality.

A starter in high school, Hungate has strictly been a reliever at the collegiate level.

“I don’t mind it,” Hungate said. “Whatever suits the team best.”

Hungate’s funky delivery can cause problems for opposing hitters.

“It’s really impressive,” Mabe said. “I could never throw from that arm slot.”

Hungate will be ready to throw strikes if Virginia coach Brian O’Connor signals him in from the bullpen in the CWS.

“Chase was outstanding in high school and has continued to have success at the highest level of college baseball,” said Mark Francisco, Hungate’s coach at Abingdon. “Every college player dreams of making it to Omaha and I’m so proud and happy for him. The moment has never been too big for him, so I’m confident he will rise up to the occasion if his number is called.”