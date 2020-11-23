COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Ross is back for an encore with UVa-Wise

Caitlyn Ross was fantastic as a freshman for the women’s basketball team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Will she be sensational as a sophomore?
The encore for the 5-foot-6 point guard from Kingston, Tennessee, begins today as the Highland Cavaliers open the 2020-21 season at defending South Atlantic Conference champion Tusculum.
Regardless of the outcome, being on the court is a victory in itself amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to third-year UVa-Wise coach Jamie Cluesman.
“What I keep telling everyone is we’re just thankful to be in the position we are in,” Cluesman said. “There are just five Division II conferences getting to play right now, so we don’t take a single day for granted.”
The Cavaliers won six of their first nine games last season before injuries started piling up and contributed to a final record of 12-16. However, one constant was the reliable play of Ross.
She led the SAC with 5.8 assists per game, to go along with averages of 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Among the highlights were a triple-double in a win over Catawba and she was the nation’s only NCAA Division II women’s player to finish with at least 375 points, 160 assists, 140 rebounds and 60 steals on her stat line.
Ross earned first-team honors on the South Atlantic Conference’s preseason all-league squad.
“Last season gave me a lot of confidence,” Ross said. “It also puts a lot of pressure on me, having to live up to those standards.”
That shouldn’t be a problem for a player whose iron will is just as impressive as her playmaking abilities.
“Just her poise,” Cluesman said. “She came in as a freshman and lived up to every challenge thrown at her. We put a ton on her plate and she was really a program changer for us right off the bat.”
Ross spent the offseason fine-tuning her game.
“Her mid-range game has really improved,” Cluesman said. “She’s shooting a very high percentage and can get to the rim anytime she wants.”
Ross will lead an experienced team that was pegged for a ninth-place finish in the 13-team league’s preseason coaches poll.
Sophomore guard Nia Vanzant (14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds per game) also fared well in her first collegiate season last winter, while senior Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) is the other top scoring threat as she averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Senior Ada Stanley (8.6 points, 6.3 rebounds per game), junior Mackenzie King (8.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg), senior Hanna Oliver (7.8 ppg), sophomore Leah Kestner from Chilhowie, Virginia (6.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg), senior Catrina Wood (2.7 ppg) and junior Makayla Richards from Tennessee High also logged minutes last season for the Cavaliers.
Former Sullivan Central High School stars Meg Crawford and Peyton Sams are among the newcomers expected to make major contributions.
Crawford sat out last season after transferring from Lees-McRae, where she averaged 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the course of 40 games in two seasons.
“She’s going to alter a lot of shots for us defensively,” Cluesman said. “Offensively, she can score with her back to the basket and stretch out to 10-15 feet. She’s going to be a tough matchup and an impact player.”
Sams, Erin Egerbrecht (Science Hill) and Shalaya Foxx (Galax) are freshmen who local fans will recognize.
“[Sams] is a true point guard with very, very good court vision,” Cluesman said. “She’s able to find the open teammate and likes to push the ball. We’ll be able to move Caitlyn off the point a little and having them in at the same time will increase the speed of the game for us.”
The redoubtable Ross is certainly ready to get started.
“We’ve looked really good [in practice],” Ross said. “People still think we’re the underdog, but I think we will shock some people.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
