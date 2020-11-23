COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Ross is back for an encore with UVa-Wise

Caitlyn Ross was fantastic as a freshman for the women’s basketball team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Will she be sensational as a sophomore?

The encore for the 5-foot-6 point guard from Kingston, Tennessee, begins today as the Highland Cavaliers open the 2020-21 season at defending South Atlantic Conference champion Tusculum.

Regardless of the outcome, being on the court is a victory in itself amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to third-year UVa-Wise coach Jamie Cluesman.

“What I keep telling everyone is we’re just thankful to be in the position we are in,” Cluesman said. “There are just five Division II conferences getting to play right now, so we don’t take a single day for granted.”

The Cavaliers won six of their first nine games last season before injuries started piling up and contributed to a final record of 12-16. However, one constant was the reliable play of Ross.

She led the SAC with 5.8 assists per game, to go along with averages of 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals. Among the highlights were a triple-double in a win over Catawba and she was the nation’s only NCAA Division II women’s player to finish with at least 375 points, 160 assists, 140 rebounds and 60 steals on her stat line.