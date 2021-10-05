COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: NCAA Division II preview: Wasps stung by Cavs in 5

WISE, Va. – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers and Emory & Henry College Wasps will be South Atlantic Conference foes next season and if Tuesday night’s spirited volleyball match is any indication the rivalry is very much alive and well.
Former Abingdon High School star Cassidy Farley had 12 blocks, eight kills and five digs as UVa-Wise outlasted E&H for a 25-15, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 17-15 victory at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.
“For us, the people that have here for a long time, even though Emory & Henry has never been in our conference before they are a big rival,” said UVa-Wise coach Kristen Salyer. “Anytime we are able to play them and win there is excitement.”
The two Southwest Virginia schools had competed in the same golf tournament last month and squared off in tennis – UVa-Wise’s women won 7-0 and the E&H men prevailed 6-1 back on Sept. 18 – but the intensity was obviously amped up a few levels on Tuesday.
“I didn’t really treat it any different,” Farley said. “I treat all the matches the same, but it did make want to win it a little more because I know a lot of people on that team.”
It was the first matchup between the volleyball programs since 2008 when UVa-Wise competed at the NAIA level and Emory & Henry was a member of the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Wasps won that one in a sweep.
UVa-Wise made its NCAA Division II debut in 2013, while E&H is in the process of moving up a classification and joining the Highland Cavaliers in the SAC.
The proximity of the schools provided plenty of storylines on Tuesday as former high school teammates squared off as opponents.
Adison Minor had seven kills and nine blocks for UVa-Wise, while Carley Williams slammed down a match-high 18 kills for E&H. They once played together at Tennessee High and had several showdowns at the net on Tuesday.
“It was neat,” Minor said. “We always go at it and it’s a big competition. It’s a good competition and makes me work harder wanting to win.”
Rylee Waye had 21 assists and 19 digs for UVa-Wise (4-11), while Hannah Watson (seven kills, five digs) and Sarah Moore (25 digs) played well for Emory & Henry. All three of them played at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Wise County Central High School was represented by a player on each roster: Megan VanDyke for the Wasps and Han-nah McAmis for UVa-Wise.
E&H (6-10) received 25 digs and eight kills from freshman Camden Jones, a Virginia High graduate.
“I feel like were up and down quite a bit,” said Emory & Henry coach Kyla King. “At the beginning we seemed to play timid, then we started playing our volleyball, but errored too much at the end.”
The Wasps have played a variety of opponents this fall from different levels and did not have a single senior on the court Tuesday night. UVa-Wise held a 26-10 advantage in blocks.
“We put up the strongest lineup we thought could get us there, but as I told the girls we have to own our errors and move on,” King said. “As a first-year DII program taking any DII team to five is a win our book, even though we lost.”
Senior Kelsey Green from Altavista, Virginia, had eight kills and was vital to the fourth and fifth set triumphs for UVa-Wise. Matelyn Gibson (Abingdon) added 19 digs and seven kills, while Morgan Blevins (Abingdon) contributed five kills to the victory.
“We’re excited,” Salyer said. “We had an overall great team effort tonight. It was up and down, a little bit of a roller-coaster and that we were able to finish that in five is a huge step for this team.”
