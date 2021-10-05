COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: NCAA Division II preview: Wasps stung by Cavs in 5

WISE, Va. – The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers and Emory & Henry College Wasps will be South Atlantic Conference foes next season and if Tuesday night’s spirited volleyball match is any indication the rivalry is very much alive and well.

Former Abingdon High School star Cassidy Farley had 12 blocks, eight kills and five digs as UVa-Wise outlasted E&H for a 25-15, 21-25, 23-25, 25-19, 17-15 victory at the David J. Prior Convocation Center.

“For us, the people that have here for a long time, even though Emory & Henry has never been in our conference before they are a big rival,” said UVa-Wise coach Kristen Salyer. “Anytime we are able to play them and win there is excitement.”

The two Southwest Virginia schools had competed in the same golf tournament last month and squared off in tennis – UVa-Wise’s women won 7-0 and the E&H men prevailed 6-1 back on Sept. 18 – but the intensity was obviously amped up a few levels on Tuesday.

“I didn’t really treat it any different,” Farley said. “I treat all the matches the same, but it did make want to win it a little more because I know a lot of people on that team.”