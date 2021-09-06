COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Maiden's homecoming a winner as Milligan beats E&H

EMORY, Va. – Milligan University freshman Ella Maiden spent her Labor Day celebrating a happy homecoming.
Playing less than a mile down the road from her old high school, the former Patrick Henry star collected 13 kills in leading the Buffaloes to a 26-24, 22-25, 25-13, 20-25, 15-13 non-conference volleyball victory over the Emory & Henry College Wasps on Monday.
A large contingent of fans sitting in the bleachers at the King Center came to see Maiden and made plenty of noise each time the 5-foot-10 dynamo slammed down one of her powerful spikes. There was also a large group of well-wishers who congratulated Maiden following the match and some posed for pictures with the local leaper.
“I have been looking forward to this since [Milligan coach Doneva Bays] told me it was on the schedule,” Maiden said. “It just warmed my heart so much to see the people who came out here to support me. It made me play harder and was just a great environment to play in.”
Maiden, of course, is not your typical freshman.
“She’s a constant for us as she was for Patrick Henry,” said Bays, a Southwest Virginia native herself and a Gate City graduate. “As you can tell, her athleticism usually outshines most people. We’re fine-tuning some of her skillsets, but we’re tickled that she’s at Milligan.”
Maiden’s 81 kills and 34 blocks are both team-highs for Milligan (2-7) through the season’s first nine matches.
“I knew coming in she would make an impact,” Bays said. “She’s meeting my expectations and her ceiling is so high, she still has room to grow. I’m excited for her future, for sure.”
Junior Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) supplied 15 digs and three aces for Milligan and offered praise for her new teammate.
“She was excited and I was excited for her,” Adkins said. “It’s an extra boost underneath when you know you have people pulling for you in the stands. … Ella has stepped up for us and filled a great position. She has that full attitude of going hard every single play, all the way, 100 percent and I love playing with somebody like that.”
Emory & Henry (1-1) has a freshman phenom of its own in Virginia High graduate Camden Jones, who collected a match-high 15 kills on Monday go along with 11 digs and two aces.
“Camden has just knocked our socks off,” said E&H coach Kyla King. “When she gets that ball, it typically goes down and we like to see that from her.”
Junior Carley Williams (Tennessee High) added 11 kills for the Wasps.
“Carley’s one of our captains and she leads on and off the court,” King said. “She leads by both example and ability.”
Dobyns-Bennett High School graduates Hannah Watson (eight kills) and Sarah Moore (18 digs) also contributed for E&H.
Abigail Byington (Dobyns-Bennett), Sarah Grace Larkey (Unicoi County) and Hannah Daniel (Sullivan East) got in on the hit parade for Milligan as well, but the main masher was Maiden.
The most recent recipient of the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award, Maiden closed out her high school career less than three months ago by being the top performer at the VHSL Class 1 state track and field meet.
She hasn’t missed a beat as her collegiate career has begun in fine fashion.
“I love the college experience at Milligan,” Maiden said. “It’s been such a great environment – great teammates, great coaches, great professors. It’s a blessing
“I was little intimidated by the speed of the college game at first, but during practice in the preseason and at our first tournament in Florida, it just started clicking. I hope it continues to click.”
