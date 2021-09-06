COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Maiden's homecoming a winner as Milligan beats E&H

Maiden’s 81 kills and 34 blocks are both team-highs for Milligan (2-7) through the season’s first nine matches.

“I knew coming in she would make an impact,” Bays said. “She’s meeting my expectations and her ceiling is so high, she still has room to grow. I’m excited for her future, for sure.”

Junior Paxton Adkins (Sullivan East) supplied 15 digs and three aces for Milligan and offered praise for her new teammate.

“She was excited and I was excited for her,” Adkins said. “It’s an extra boost underneath when you know you have people pulling for you in the stands. … Ella has stepped up for us and filled a great position. She has that full attitude of going hard every single play, all the way, 100 percent and I love playing with somebody like that.”

Emory & Henry (1-1) has a freshman phenom of its own in Virginia High graduate Camden Jones, who collected a match-high 15 kills on Monday go along with 11 digs and two aces.

“Camden has just knocked our socks off,” said E&H coach Kyla King. “When she gets that ball, it typically goes down and we like to see that from her.”

Junior Carley Williams (Tennessee High) added 11 kills for the Wasps.