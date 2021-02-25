COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: King women’s volleyball eyes top spot in Conference Carolinas

“I did it the other day and I got some bruises so I told them I have done it a couple of times for you. I don’t get up as quick as I used to though.”

The players have also added masks this season that must be worn during matches.

“They have got to wear the masks too. You will see them, it is so funny, they will pop it down below their nose and put it right back up to get a quick breath,” Booher said. “They have all done really well with it. They have just adapted to it and it does stink at times because it is hard to catch your breath, but I think now that everybody is getting used to it, it is not as bad.”

King has yet to play an actual conference game through four games, but will get started on league play with their next match on March 3 at North Greenville.

“There are still learning me, I am still learning them, they are learning each other so we tried some different things,” said Booher, who experimented with various strategies and lineups through the season’s first games.

There will be no NCAA championships this year in women’s volleyball after the fall championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a conference title would certainly be a nice prize at the end of the season.