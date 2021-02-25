COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: King women’s volleyball eyes top spot in Conference Carolinas

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Four matches in, and the King women’s volleyball team appears to be set for league play to begin.
The Tornado has won three straight matches, claiming nine of 10 sets in putting together a 3-1 start to the season. Those wins followed an opening night loss on Feb. 3 at Lees-McRae to begin a women’s campaign that was pushed forward from the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We graduated quite a group, but I think we are going to find our way,” King women’s volleyball coach Ryan Booher said. “I think we will be all right and that is what I had to explain to them.
“They were a little down after we lost and I said this is like our first scrimmage, we are going to be fine. We have got a couple more before we really get into our full conference slate. We just have to find ourselves and again with all the COVID stuff it is going to take a little bit.”
King finished with a 19-9 mark in 2019, falling in the Conference Carolinas tournament championship match in five games. They were picked to finish second in this year’s preseason coaches poll, and the Tornado has the advantage of hosting the postseason tournament in April.
“I think the women have a good chance. It is just interesting to see how everybody gels during his difficult time,” Booher said. “Not using that as an excuse, it is just another reason to go out there and get it done.”
Leading the way for King is Julie Ward, a junior outside hitter from Berthoud, Colorado, who was an NCAA Division II All-American honorable mention performer in 2019.
“She is going to be a really good,” said Booher, of Ward, who leads the Tornado in kills and service aces through four matches.
Booher also likes his middle game, led by a pair of local seniors, Chuckey-Doak graduate Brittney Ramsey, who leads the Tornado in blocks, and Kayley Holtzclaw from Sullivan Central.
“They are solid,” he said.
Abigail Shaffer paces King in digs, while Abingdon freshman Katie Harless is tops in assists.
“We are starting a couple of freshmen right now and it is their first experience and even a new libero who transferred in. It is just finding our way,” he said. “[Abby] does a good job, she is very steady in her service and then solid in her defense. It is just getting to where everybody knows each other again.”
Booher isn’t shy about recruiting local athletes, with nine of his roster of 22 from nearby high schools. In addition to Ramsey, Holtzclaw and Harless, he also has Abigale Jaynes (Sullivan South), Kara Miller (Abingdon) Emma Grace Bice (Volunteer), Jersey Wines (Volunteer) Caroline Cable (Dobyns-Bennett) and Chloe Harmon (Sullivan Central).
“There is a lot of local talent around here,” he said. “There is a lot of local talent and I love to keep them here at King and in the same area.”
Women’s volleyball is different from the men’s game in that while it is fast-paced with plenty of energy, the rallies tend to last longer, and there is a reason why so many of the players wear knee pads and other protective gear.
“Women’s volleyball is more back-row defensive oriented. Your offense is going to be a good, but it seems like it is keyed on defensive digs,” Booher said.
“Where the men drive off blocks, women drive off digs.
Now we do have a good blocking team on the women’s side. Of course, Kayley and Brittney are phenomenal at that. It is more digs and making smarter shots. Where the guys just want to power it through, the girls have got to be really smart and have good ball control.”
They also can be found regularly nursing floor burns and bruises, and much of the punishment comes from practice. Booher has even been known get out on the floor with them.
“I love defense. We literally practice some defensive drills every day where they are sacrificing,” Booher said. “They probably hate me because they are a little bruised and banged up, but every once in a while I will get out there.
“I did it the other day and I got some bruises so I told them I have done it a couple of times for you. I don’t get up as quick as I used to though.”
The players have also added masks this season that must be worn during matches.
“They have got to wear the masks too. You will see them, it is so funny, they will pop it down below their nose and put it right back up to get a quick breath,” Booher said. “They have all done really well with it. They have just adapted to it and it does stink at times because it is hard to catch your breath, but I think now that everybody is getting used to it, it is not as bad.”
King has yet to play an actual conference game through four games, but will get started on league play with their next match on March 3 at North Greenville.
“There are still learning me, I am still learning them, they are learning each other so we tried some different things,” said Booher, who experimented with various strategies and lineups through the season’s first games.
There will be no NCAA championships this year in women’s volleyball after the fall championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a conference title would certainly be a nice prize at the end of the season.
The Tornado is up for it, even for practice.
“When they first came back this fall and we got to do the limited work of what we were doing in practice, they were all just happy to be out there,” Booher said. “Then we got our full team out there and it was like, ‘I just want to play, this is so great.’
“They were happy, especially when we came back from the winter break they were like ‘it is time.’ Practice has been great, they have been fun and they have brought energy, which is what we need every time.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543