COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Gate City tops Warriors, claims 19th region championship

BRISTOL, Va. – Gate City High School volleyball coach Amy Reed didn’t mince words in the huddle after her team started sluggishly in dropping the first set on Tuesday night.

“I can’t say what I said,” the longtime coach said with a smile. “Sometimes you have to be the devil.”

The Blue Devils got back to being the Blue Devils shortly after hearing the pointed words of their leader as they dominated down the stretch in a 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 win over Wise County Central in the finals of the Region 2D tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

It was the second straight Region 2D championship and 19th regional title in program history for Gate City (24-4), which hosts the Floyd County Buffaloes on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal match.

Gate City was a step behind in dropping the first set as Wise County Central outhustled and outplayed the Blue Devils. Senior outside hitter Brylee Holder of Gate City also suffered an ankle injury early in the contest and did not return.

Like any veteran coach, Reed realized she had to get her team refocused, recharged and rejuvenated and she knew just what to say.