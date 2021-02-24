COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Booher expects King men’s volleyball to compete at top of Conference Carolinas

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Ryan Booher is a busy man.
He is one of four Conference Carolinas volleyball coaches responsible for the men’s and women’s programs at their respective schools.
“It is something new,” said Booher, the head volleyball coach at King. “It has been a lot of time management, trying to excel in that and trying to survive some days.”
Normally, that isn’t such a difficult task, with the women playing in the fall and the men during the winter. In this season affected the pandemic, they are playing at the same time.
“The teams have really adapted well and sort of taken on a little more responsibility as far as watching film and coming in and getting ready,” said Booher, who is joined in Conference Carolinas double duty by Caitlin Bullock (Lees-McRae), James Friddle (Emmanuel) and Jeff Lennox (Barton). “It has had its difficulties, but it is also fun too so you stay busy.”
The King’s men program, which has had to overcome a pair of key injuries, is 6-4 on the young season, having been picked third in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll. They do have the advantage of hosting the postseason tournament in April.
“I feel like we can be in the top four in the league and I feel like we can compete to win, I really do,” Booher said. “It is so early and with such limited time together and especially when we came back from break, we thought we had a starting lineup and having to readjust has taken us a little time.
“I am happy with where we are at right now, but I still feel like we can keep improving and we can get there. I feel like definitely in the top four and after that, once you get to play them, it could be anybody’s game that night.”
Leading King is 6-foot-6 senior Joshua Kim, a transfer from Golden West College in California, who has become a dominant force in the league, and could play beyond his college days, leading the Tornado in kills, digs and aces.
“He was great when he transferred here and has done a good job of just taking the leadership role. He is actually playing a little out of position this year, just because we need to because of the injuries and is doing a great job,” Booher said. “He is a big kid, hopefully he will take the next step.
“He has some possibilities maybe to go play overseas or in a local professional league. He works hard, he is in the gym every day, he wants to get better and he is a phenomenal young man.”
Toss in 6-2 Diego Marcano, a Puerto Rican, who is explosive on the right size and libero Noah Melendez and Booher has building blocks for success. J.T. Deppe leads the Tornado in assists, while Aaron Milstead is tops in blocks.
“Noah is one of the better passers in the league and even in the nation, he just does a great job, he works his craft, and Diego is just very explosive,” said Booher, who has players from 10 states and Puerto Rico on his 20-man roster.
Men’s volleyball is one of the fastest growing collegiate sports in the nation, providing the fast pace and action that attracts both players and fans alike.
“The men’s game is won at the net mostly with your offense and your defense, your blocking, so you have to have some height and some athleticism up there,” Booher said. “Still, both are won on serve and serve-receive, but add to that good blocking and great offense. We do have some tall guys, but honestly we are small compared to some of these teams we play.
“The men’s game is high-paced and athletic and there are not too many long rallies so that ends quick so you just keep going. It is very testosterone-filled, is what I call it.”
King has been a force on the court in recent seasons, posting a 71-20 mark from 2017-19, picking up three regular season titles and one tournament championship in 2018 that ended with an NCAA tournament loss at Ohio State.
The Tornado was 9-9 last season, including four losses to nationally ranked teams – highlighted by a home match with top-ranked Hawaii – before the season was shut down to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, costing them any hopes of postseason play.
There have been plenty of adjustments to being able to play amid the pandemic, from not switching sides after each set and being tested twice a week, but wearing a mask while playing has definitely been the most difficult.
“They have gotten used to it, but there have even been times when even the refs have even talked about slowing the game down,” said Booher, whose schedule this season had to be adjusted, costing them the opportunity of playing against such ranked teams as Loyola, Lewis and Penn State. “‘Hey, you need a break, pull your mask up and catch your breath.’”
Just don’t look for any complaints.
“At least we are getting to play,” Booher said. “I tell them every day just be happy with everything going on that we get to play. We get to still compete and play. Without that I am sure some of them would be fine, but some of us, I thrive off the competition part of it.”
King has built a solid men’s and women’s program, one that is not only highly-competitive in Conference Carolinas, but has built a reputation for excellence across the nation.
“Very much so. Between the coaches and the alumni, both programs have built a good foundation and we have just got to keep growing and keep developing local talent and out-of-state talent and all this other talents and just have them come in,” he said. “We want them to enjoy their experience.
“Winning is always enjoyable, but it is also developing the person as well and letting them have a great experience here.”
