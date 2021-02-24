COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Booher expects King men’s volleyball to compete at top of Conference Carolinas

“I am happy with where we are at right now, but I still feel like we can keep improving and we can get there. I feel like definitely in the top four and after that, once you get to play them, it could be anybody’s game that night.”

Leading King is 6-foot-6 senior Joshua Kim, a transfer from Golden West College in California, who has become a dominant force in the league, and could play beyond his college days, leading the Tornado in kills, digs and aces.

“He was great when he transferred here and has done a good job of just taking the leadership role. He is actually playing a little out of position this year, just because we need to because of the injuries and is doing a great job,” Booher said. “He is a big kid, hopefully he will take the next step.

“He has some possibilities maybe to go play overseas or in a local professional league. He works hard, he is in the gym every day, he wants to get better and he is a phenomenal young man.”

Toss in 6-2 Diego Marcano, a Puerto Rican, who is explosive on the right size and libero Noah Melendez and Booher has building blocks for success. J.T. Deppe leads the Tornado in assists, while Aaron Milstead is tops in blocks.