COLLEGE: UVa-Wise's Ely knows all about COVID-19

“Wear your mask and follow all the guidelines,” Ely said. “We have to get out in society, go to work, buy groceries and do other things, so we just have to take as many precautions as we can to be safe and not spread the virus.

“For those that have tested positive, just rest and monitor your symptoms closely. We know so little about this virus but staying hydrated really helped me. I would also suggest sleeping on your back because that helped my breathing. For those who have played sports and remember a coach telling them to put their hands over their head after running sprints to get more air, it really does help to do that.”

Ely, who has three children under the age of six, said his troubles are far from over. Just this week, he has experienced more issues with the burning sensation in his nose.

“I still can’t function properly,” Ely said. “Throwing a football with my son in the yard or playing tag with my daughter is something I just can’t do yet.

“I couldn’t imagine someone in poor health or an elderly person dealing with this virus. I guess I’m more aware now that I’ve lived it. Like anything else, I don’t think you realize how serious any issue is until you or someone close to you has had to endure it.”