COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Perfect game an early highlight for King softball team

Cockerham, who served as an assistant at King for four seasons before taking over as head coach in 2019, has put an emphasis on recruiting local talent, and it shows, with 12 of 22 players on the current roster from the local region.

“A lot of the kids played against each other in high school. I think they really enjoy playing with each other now because they competed so hard against each other,” said Cockerham, who is assisted by Hannah Murphy, who was a four-year starter at Morehead State. “That is one thing about when you do recruit a lot of local players they have an experience of competing against each other so much and then they come here and now they are on the same team, I think it gets them excited.

“There is some familiarity, but I also think it gives them confidence knowing that who they used to compete hard against now they can combine forces.”

King finished with an 11-13 record last season, but never got in a conference game when the COVID-19 pandemic put an early end to the campaign. The Tornado has played through protocols this year, which includes wearing masks in the dugouts, observing social distancing principles and undergoing testing once a week.

The Tornado is just glad to be back on the diamond. The goal is simply to get better each day, leading up the postseason in just under a month.