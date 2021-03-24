COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Perfect game an early highlight for King softball team

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Perfection can be hard to come by in any venture, but especially in sports.
The King University women’s softball team experienced that feeling on March 17 when Carly Turner faced 15 batters and retired all of them in a 23-0 rout of Bluefield State.
While the Lady Blues are a struggling program, perfect games are hard to come by. There have only been 21 in the long history of Major League Baseball. Turner’s was the first for the Tornado.
“They are all college hitters and her location was so good,” said Cockerham, of Turner, who struck 10 of the 15 batters she faced. “She kept the ball down and she competed hard too.”
That started a string of six consecutive wins for King (14-8, 7-3), which currently sits in third place in the 11-team Conference Carolinas.
“I think we have a chance to compete and still win the regular season,” said Cockerham, whose win streak was snapped in a doubleheader loss on Tuesday at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. “The goal is always to make the tournament and then make a run.
“What we talk about all the time is just playing our best at the end and getting better every day is the only way to do that. Have a good practice today and that is really it. As far I where we fit in, we don’t ultimately control that, but we control the process up to that.”
King returns to the diamond this weekend with doubleheaders at Chowan and Barton, with an eye toward securing one of the top eight spots in the standings to qualify for the postseason tournament, which will be held on April 22-25 in Duncan, S.C.
“Our conference has a lot of parity and anybody can beat anybody so you can’t take a game for granted,” said Cockerham, whose Tornado lost in a 10-inning heartbreaker that kept them out of the league’s final game in 2019. “What I tell our team is to expect to go into a conference game and just be ready for a battle.”
Much of success in softball revolves around pitching, and King has some talented arms, led by Turner (4-3, 3.58 ERA) and local graduates Nikole Counts (Ridgeview, 8-2, 1.08) and Marleigh Duncan (Union, 6-1, 0.93). In addition, Emma Hughes, who was terrific last season before COVID-19 cancelled the season in March, is expected to return soon from a broken finger.
“It is a deep staff. They do a good job,” said Cockerham, whose Tornado is currently second in the league with a 2.64 earned run average. “We try to keep a simple approach to it, throwing strikes and keeping the ball down. They work hard at being good at those things and they are talented.”
King, which is 12-2 on its home facility, is also third in the league with a .307 batting average, led, once again, by Turner. A transfer from NCAA Division I Wright State, Turner is leading the Tornado with a .468 batting average, along with a team-leading six home runs, 16 RBIs, 10 doubles and 18 runs scored.
“She just has such a simple approach at the plate,” said Cockerham, who played baseball for two seasons at Miami University-Hamilton in Ohio, and another three years at King. “She gets up there and looks for her pitch and she has a lot of bat speed and a lot of power at the plate. Her simplistic approach is really what makes her very good.”
She is far from alone. Haylee Dye (John Battle), Erin Foster, Meagan Puckett and Grambling transfer Rikkelle Miller are all batting above .300. In addition to Samantha Helms, Tinsley Thompson and Camryn Haag, there are several local graduates contributing, including Dye, Sullivan East duo of Chelsea Sams and Kylee Wolfe, Sullivan Central’s Azlee Sells and more.
“Offensively, we really do have a lot of good hitters,” Cockerham said. “The key is all of them going up there and stringing hits together. That is what we talk about all the time, just stringing hits together and just keeping the line moving offensively and getting momentum.”
Cockerham also likes the defensive versatility of his squad, having already used four catches and several middle-infield combinations this season. In addition, King is also aggressive on the base paths, with a lot happening in the
60 feet between bases and 45 feet from the pitcher’s circle to the plate.
“I think we have a base-running philosophy of take the extra base whether that is through a steal or advancing on a loose ball, going first to third and I think that is something we do extremely well,” he said. “Aggressive base-running does that. You can put pressure on the defense and then they can make the mistake and create the momentum that you need.”
Cockerham, who served as an assistant at King for four seasons before taking over as head coach in 2019, has put an emphasis on recruiting local talent, and it shows, with 12 of 22 players on the current roster from the local region.
“A lot of the kids played against each other in high school. I think they really enjoy playing with each other now because they competed so hard against each other,” said Cockerham, who is assisted by Hannah Murphy, who was a four-year starter at Morehead State. “That is one thing about when you do recruit a lot of local players they have an experience of competing against each other so much and then they come here and now they are on the same team, I think it gets them excited.
“There is some familiarity, but I also think it gives them confidence knowing that who they used to compete hard against now they can combine forces.”
King finished with an 11-13 record last season, but never got in a conference game when the COVID-19 pandemic put an early end to the campaign. The Tornado has played through protocols this year, which includes wearing masks in the dugouts, observing social distancing principles and undergoing testing once a week.
The Tornado is just glad to be back on the diamond. The goal is simply to get better each day, leading up the postseason in just under a month.
“When you look at your team and their confidence going forward, I think the main thing you want to see is just progress,” he said. “Are we making strides offensively, are we making strides defensively, pitching, base-running, all of it.
“Progress is one of those things that I think really boosts morale for everybody, especially on a team so accounting for the mistakes that we make, but then working hard to correct them and just keep closing the gap on areas where we have got to get better.
“That is the main part that we can control. Just confident progress, it is all about playing your best at the end. That is what we try to do every year.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543