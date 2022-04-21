COLLEGE SOFTBALL: King needs 2 doubleheader sweeps to claim Conference Carolinas title

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University softball team is four wins away from claiming the Conference Carolinas regular season championship.

It was all those games leading up to this weekend that put them in that position. King fourth-year head coach Jake Cockerham reminds the Tornado that every game counts.

“I don’t know how many of our kids knew exactly how that worked,” Cockerham said. “We play so many games it would be really easy to just downplay them, but it is helping everybody understand that every game matters and essentially that you are in playoff mode all the time.”

King (33-15, 14-6), which is currently tied at the top of Conference Carolinas in the loss column with first place Mount Olive, has won seven straight, and needs four more with doubleheader wins over Erskine today and Emmanuel on Saturday to take top honors. The Tornado holds the tiebreaker, having swept two games from the Trojans earlier this month.

“It doesn’t matter when you win them, our mentality is just to win them all,” Cockerham said. “We are getting to where if we execute the fundamentals of the game that the winning will take care of itself. Just taking care of that process of throwing strikes and having quality at-bats and getting good pitches at the plate and taking good swings, that is really all we have got to do.”

Lose even one of the next four games and the Tornado could far from second place, with four teams currently heading into the final weekend of the regular season with seven losses apiece in the league. The three-day conference tournament is next week in Duncan, S.C., with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

“It is so tight. We have four games left, everyone is kind of in a position where you could be one of the top 3 or 4 seeds or you could also be No. 10,” Cockerham said. “The conference is strong and we have all been beating each other up. It is that close. What we have got a chance to do, if we win out here this weekend, is to finish in that top spot. We control our own destiny.

King returned 17 players from last year’s 25-win team, and that experience has paid off all over the field, including in the circle, where the Tornado is sixth in Conference Carolinas with a 3.55 ERA, led by Carly Turner (10-1. 3.05 ERA, 7-0 CC), Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts (14-7, 3.75 ERA) and Marleigh Duncan (7-7, 3.72, 4 saves, team-leading 26 appearances) from Union.

“You have to come ready to play every single day,” Cockerham said. “In our game the pitcher has so much to do with what happens in the game. Any pitcher is capable of going out there and just being really, really good on any particular day. I think our sport is a little bit unique in that way, where one person has a lot to do with what happens.”

While King started the season with a 6-5 mark against a difficult slate meant to help with strength of schedule, the Tornado hurlers have settled in and are competing for top individual honors across the league.

“They were battle-tested and they stuck it out and didn’t get too down on some of the bad outings they had,” Cockerham said. “I think they are confident in what they can do. That is kind of what experience does for these kids, just knowing what they can do and understanding it is a long season.

“We said at the end of the year we wanted to be pitching our best and that is kind of where we are at.”

It isn’t just pitching. King is also third in the league with a .314 batting average, a .385 on-base percentage and scoring 6.5 runs a game. The lineup is stacked, led by Rikkelle Miller (.394, 61 hits, 11 HR, 15 2B), Turner (.366, 12 HR, 41 RBI, 41 runs, 15 2B), Camryn Haag (.333, 16 2B, 41 RBI), Erin Foster (.339) and former John Battle standout Haylee Dye (.333). Regulars Tinsley Thompson, Peyton Day, Lauren Lawson and Samantha Helms have also provided timely hitting for the Tornado.

“Our lineup is really deep. We have so many really good hitters throughout our entire roster,” Cockerham said. “We know when a hitter is really dialed in and we move them up and down [the lineup] depending on where they are at. We have got really good production at the top, middle and bottom of the lineup pretty much the entire season and that is what makes it fun. We have had plenty of big innings that have started at the bottom of the lineup. We always feel like we have a chance to score.”

Defensively, King is strong as well, ranking fifth in the league with a .959 fielding percentage.

Six different teams have won the last six Conference Carolinas tournament titles, including the Tornado, which finished with 36 wins in 2018. King, which won 32 games in 2017 and 31 in ‘19, is currently ranked fifth in the NCAA regional rankings, the first time they have had that distinction since that ‘18 season.

If King doesn’t get the NCAA automatic bid – which goes to the tourney champion – Cockerham is hopeful in one of five Southeast Regional at-large bids that goes with the three automatic bids from Conference Carolinas, the South Atlantic Conference and Peach Belt Conference.

“Conference tournament can be a crazy time. It is so exciting and our kids get so excited and I do too, I get so excited for it. It really is, like anything can happen,” he said. “I think that is where valuing that consistency over the course of a season, playing hard throughout the season and making it a goal to win every game.”

That success has helped the Tornado to continue bringing in talented athletes, including Division I transfers like Miller (Grambling) and Turner (Wright State), but the roster also includes even more local standouts, led by Chelsea Sams (Sullivan East), Maggie Deel (John Battle), Haley Mullins (Wise County Central), Tori Ryan (Tennessee High) and Logan Leonard (John Battle).

“That is one thing that I am most proud of is just being consistent. It is a hard thing to compete every year, there are so many good teams out there,” said Cockerham, who played baseball at King, and has served as a baseball and softball assistant in the past for the Tornado. “To just be able to find ways every year to be good and be competitive and compete within your conference and compete within the region.

“Being able to sell that to a recruit, a high school player or a transfer and them knowing that, ‘Hey, I can come in here and be a part of this and help the program keep growing’. That is really what we tell kids. Our plan is to win and you can be a big part of that.”