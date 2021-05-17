 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: E&H earns national tourney berth
0 comments

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: E&H earns national tourney berth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
e

The No. 15 Emory & Henry Wasps (26-7) were selected to play in the NCAA Division III tournament on Monday and will face fifth-seeded Bridgewater State University (17-9) of Massachusetts on Friday in the Seguin, Texas, regional on the campus of Texas Lutheran University.

The Wasps, who will be making their third appearance in the national postseason in the past five years, will be the second seed.

The field of 48 will be split into eight regionals with six teams at each site. Other teams in the Sequin regional are Christopher Newport, Emmanuel (Mass.), defending national champion Texas Lutheran and Cedar Crest College of Pennsylvania. Action will continue through Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts