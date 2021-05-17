COLLEGE SOFTBALL: E&H earns national tourney berth

The No. 15 Emory & Henry Wasps (26-7) were selected to play in the NCAA Division III tournament on Monday and will face fifth-seeded Bridgewater State University (17-9) of Massachusetts on Friday in the Seguin, Texas, regional on the campus of Texas Lutheran University.

The Wasps, who will be making their third appearance in the national postseason in the past five years, will be the second seed.

The field of 48 will be split into eight regionals with six teams at each site. Other teams in the Sequin regional are Christopher Newport, Emmanuel (Mass.), defending national champion Texas Lutheran and Cedar Crest College of Pennsylvania. Action will continue through Sunday.