COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Derr, Mince guide Emory & Henry to NCAA victory

Staff report

SEQUIN, Texas - Cameron Derr tossed a one-hitter and struck out 12, and leadoff batter Hailey Mince had two of Emory & Henry’s six hits, lifting the Wasps to a 4-0 win over Bridgewater State (Massachusetts) in an NCAA Tournament opening game on Friday afternoon at Ed Kruse Stadium.

Emory & Henry (27-7), seeded second in the Sequin regional and ranked 15th in the country, also received hits from Nicole Cox, Alex Braun, Kyndall Hiatt (Carroll County) and Emily Scaggs. Mince, Braun and Allyson Stedman (Sullivan Central) drove in runs for the Wasps. Morgan Silvis, Mince, Cox and Skaggs scored runs.

Alexandra Ruprecht had the lone hit for the fifth-seeded Bears (17-10-1), which did draw seven walks from Derr. Kelley Reichert took the loss in the circle.

Emory & Henry, which is making its third NCAA appearance in the last five seasons, will play fourth-seeded Emmanuel College (Massachusetts) (21-4) in Saturday action at 2:30 p.m.