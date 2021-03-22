COLLEGE SOCCER: The Arnold sisters meet as opponents on the pitch

“I watched Chloe score the most beautiful volley and while a part of me was of course flustered that the game was tied, I definitely had the urge to run up and celebrate with her,” Emma Arnold said. “I couldn’t help but feel happy for my big sis.”

The interaction between the two was brief.

“We didn’t really have a chance to speak during the match as it was so fast-paced,” Emma Arnold said. “But I did have a chance to speak with her for a little bit before our teams warmed up.”

Emma Arnold has started two matches this season for the Bucs.

“Although it hasn’t been the most normal college experience due to COVID, my freshman year has been extremely fruitful,” Emma Arnold said. “I’ve met amazing people, my classes have been going well and I’m incredibly grateful for having the opportunity to play soccer again after taking time off. I definitely missed it and am happy to be back.”

Meanwhile, Chole Arnold is one of the Southern Conference’s top talents and has two goals and an assist so far this season for the 4-1-1 Mocs.