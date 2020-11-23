COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: UVA-Wise looks to Whiteside to repeat as scoring threat

Cameron Whiteside is a bonafide star for the men’s basketball team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and he hopes to be on the winning side this season.
The 6-foot-5 junior guard from Thomasville, North Carolina, is one of several experienced players back in the fold for the Highland Cavaliers, who open the season at Tusculum (1-0) tonight.
UVa-Wise struggled through a 6-22 campaign last winter in what was the program’s 10th straight losing season, but Whiteside was a bright spot.
He led the South Atlantic Conference – one of the nation’s elite NCAA Division II leagues – in scoring by averaging 20.8 points per game.
“Cameron Whiteside in my opinion is one of the best returning players in the league, if not the best,” said UVa-Wise coach Blake Mellinger. “We’re going to rely on him very heavily.”
Whiteside scored 30 or more points on five occasions last season, hanging 37 points on Lenoir-Rhyne in one memorable performance.
He shot 50.6 percent from the field and also averaged 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Whiteside is just 47 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point milestone.
“It’s funny,” Mellinger said. “A lot of his points and statistics overall are kind of quiet. You watch him play and his game is so smooth and looks effortless and you come in after the game and look at the stat sheet and he put up good numbers all across the board. … He kind of does everything and is not one-dimensional by any means.”
How does Whiteside feel about being in the spotlight this time around?
“I’m just trying to impact the game in other ways besides scoring – rebounding, defense,” Whiteside said. “Just trying to do whatever it takes to help us win and playing hard. We’re more experienced this year and our core group of guys has been playing together for three years. A lot of those close games we lost last year, I think we’ll be able to win this year based off that experience.”
Five other guys who saw time last season return for the Cavs, who were predicted to finish 12th in the 13-team SAC in the preseason coaches poll.
Redshirt junior Briggs Parris is the team’s top 3-point shooter and averaged 13.9 points per game last season, while junior forward Kaeleb Carter (9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists per game), sophomore point guard Drew Greene (5.1 ppg, 3.2 apg), 6-foot-8 sophomore forward Izeah Parker (4.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg) and redshirt sophomore guard Joseph Keenan (2.5 ppg) have experience as well.
“Anytime that you have some older guys on the roster,” Mellinger said. “That’s definitely a benefit.”
The group of newcomers is led by a pair of transfers in 6-foot-9 Jeremiah Huff (Seminole State Community College) and 6-foot-5 Tyler Lloyd from Fayetteville Tech Community College.
Freshman guard Ben Bryson from Hendersonville, North Carolina, has impressed the coaching staff in the preseason.
Freshmen Isaiah McAmis (Wise County Central) and Zach Owens (Castlewood) are the local players on the roster.
McAmis led Central to the first state tournament appearance in program history last season and finished his prep career with 1,695 points and 275 assists.
“[McAmis has] improved a lot since we started in August as he’s adapted to the speed and physicality of the college game,” Mellinger said. “He can really shoot the ball.”
All in all, UVa-Wise should be improved and the optimism is justified with a cornerstone like Whiteside to build around.
“We’re deeper than we’ve ever been,” Mellinger said. “We have versatility. We’ll play a four-guard lineup and we can score the ball really well. Just in terms of style of play, we can play fast and we can play slow. We match up well with the different kind of lineups that other teams will throw at us.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
