COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: UVA-Wise looks to Whiteside to repeat as scoring threat

Cameron Whiteside is a bonafide star for the men’s basketball team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and he hopes to be on the winning side this season.

The 6-foot-5 junior guard from Thomasville, North Carolina, is one of several experienced players back in the fold for the Highland Cavaliers, who open the season at Tusculum (1-0) tonight.

UVa-Wise struggled through a 6-22 campaign last winter in what was the program’s 10th straight losing season, but Whiteside was a bright spot.

He led the South Atlantic Conference – one of the nation’s elite NCAA Division II leagues – in scoring by averaging 20.8 points per game.

“Cameron Whiteside in my opinion is one of the best returning players in the league, if not the best,” said UVa-Wise coach Blake Mellinger. “We’re going to rely on him very heavily.”

Whiteside scored 30 or more points on five occasions last season, hanging 37 points on Lenoir-Rhyne in one memorable performance.

He shot 50.6 percent from the field and also averaged 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Whiteside is just 47 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point milestone.