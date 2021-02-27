 Skip to main content
COLLEGE HOOPS: UNC Greensboro outlasts ETSU in OT
COLLEGE HOOPS: UNC Greensboro outlasts ETSU in OT

etsu

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Isaiah Miller had a career-high 32 points as UNC Greensboro beat East Tennessee State 85-74 in overtime on Saturday.

Kaleb Hunter had 16 points for UNC Greensboro (18-8, 13-5 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley added 14 points. Hayden Koval had 13 points and three blocks.

Ledarrius Brewer had 18 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers (12-11, 8-7). Vonnie Patterson added 13 points. David Sloan had 12 points. Damari Monsanto and Silas Adheke each had nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Spartans leveled the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated UNC Greensboro 71-61 on Jan. 2.

