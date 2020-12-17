COLLEGE HOOPS: Texas Tech's Mac McClung (Gate City) scores season-high 21 points in loss to Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ochai Agbaji made the go-ahead layup with 13 seconds left and finished with 23 points as No. 5 Kansas beat No. 14 Texas Tech 58-57 on Thursday night, giving the Jayhawks a win in their conference opener for the 30th season in a row.
Kansas overcame a strong performance by Texas Tech junior Mac McClung, who scored a season-high 21 points for the Red Raiders.
The former Gate City High School star scored nine points in the game’s first five minutes. McClung shot 5-for-16 from the field, 9-for-10 from the free throw line to go along with two assists, one rebound and one steal.
It was the third 20-point game this season for the transfer from Georgetown.
He had only two free throws in the final 18 minutes.
“This was Mac’s first Big 12 game. It was obvious,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “[Marcus] Garrett’s their best defender on the perimeter, they were switching up who Garrett was on. There was a lot of things going on out there in tonight’s game.”
Agbaji made four 3-pointers but got the game-winning points for the Jayhawks (7-1, 1-0 Big 12) when he worked inside and took an inbound pass from Garrett.
Texas Tech (6-2, 0-1) had one more opportunity, with coach Chris Beard calling a timeout with 6.2 seconds left to set up a final play. But Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Red Raiders, had his mid-range jumper blocked by Jalen Wilson to end the game.
Garrett had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Kansas, which has never lost a Big 12 opener, and last lost a conference opener during the 1990-91 season in the old Big Eight Conference. The Jayhawks have won 18 of those 30 openers on the road. Christian Braun also had 10 rebounds.
Shannon finished with four 3-pointers, doubling his previous season total. His last from long range with 34 seconds left put the Red Raiders up 57-56, and their only shot after that was the one blocked at the end of the game.
Kansas has won seven in a row since opening the season with a 102-90 loss against No. 1 Gonzaga. The Jayhawks were held to a season-low 58 points while shooting 40.4% from the field against the Big 12's top scoring defense — Tech had allowed only 51.2 points a game — and never had a run of more than seven points in a row.
Texas Tech had a 12-0 run early in the second half, turning an eight-point deficit into a 46-39 edge on a jumper by freshman Micah Peavy midway through the second half. The Jayhawks then got even with seven points in a row in less than a minute, getting even at 46 on another Agbaji 3 with 8:18 left.
CONTRIBUTING OTHER WAYS
Christian Braun was 0-for-5 shooting and had only two points for Kansas, but grabbed 10 rebounds and had a huge play for the Jayhawks to keep the ball and set up that final inbound play. After David McCormack's miss with 14 seconds left, Braun went after the offensive rebound, and was able to knock the ball off McClung out of bounds.
“Him keeping that ball alive was one of the very best plays,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “That’s what winners do.”
BIG PICTURE
Kansas: The Jayhawks last season became the first Big 12 team to go 9-0 in conference road games, and their current 10-game streak is the second-longest in league history. Kansas has won seven in a row since opening the season with a 102-90 loss against No. 1 Gonzaga. They were held to a season-low in points while shooting 40.4% from the field against the Big 12′s top scoring defense — Tech had allowed only 51.2 points a game.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had only seven turnovers and forced 16 Kansas turnovers, and had 16 second-chance points off 13 offensive rebounds. Those kind of numbers would usually help lead to a win, but the Red Raiders were undone by their own shooting struggles — 32% (20 of 62) and inability to make plays late.
“Sometimes you just tell your team in the locker room, ‘Hey, let’s put ourselves in position the next game. Great fight tonight.’ I don’t feel that way about tonight’s game,” Beard said. “I think a lot of it was self-inflicted. Nothing disrespectful to Kansas obviously, but I thought we had chances to win the game tonight and we didn’t win the game.”
UP NEXT
Kansas is at home to play No. 8 West Virginia on Tuesday night.
Texas Tech plays at Oklahoma on Tuesday night.
