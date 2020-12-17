COLLEGE HOOPS: Texas Tech's Mac McClung (Gate City) scores season-high 21 points in loss to Kansas

Texas Tech (6-2, 0-1) had one more opportunity, with coach Chris Beard calling a timeout with 6.2 seconds left to set up a final play. But Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Red Raiders, had his mid-range jumper blocked by Jalen Wilson to end the game.

Garrett had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Kansas, which has never lost a Big 12 opener, and last lost a conference opener during the 1990-91 season in the old Big Eight Conference. The Jayhawks have won 18 of those 30 openers on the road. Christian Braun also had 10 rebounds.

Shannon finished with four 3-pointers, doubling his previous season total. His last from long range with 34 seconds left put the Red Raiders up 57-56, and their only shot after that was the one blocked at the end of the game.

Kansas has won seven in a row since opening the season with a 102-90 loss against No. 1 Gonzaga. The Jayhawks were held to a season-low 58 points while shooting 40.4% from the field against the Big 12's top scoring defense — Tech had allowed only 51.2 points a game — and never had a run of more than seven points in a row.