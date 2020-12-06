COLLEGE HOOPS: Texas Tech tops Grambling as Mac McClung (Gate City) scores a dozen

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Gate City High School standout Mac McClung scored a dozen points for No. 17 Texas Tech as the Red Raiders overcame a sluggish start and pulled away in an 81-40 win over Grambling State on Sunday.

McClung struggled early in missing his first five shots from the field. His 3-pointer midway through the second half made it 62-28. That was the last of seven points in a row he scored to wrap up a 16-0 run for Tech.

He finished 2-for-7 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line to go along with three assists, one rebound and one steal.

The Red Raiders (4-1) never trailed after Kyler Edwards made a 3-pointer only 17 seconds into the game, but they then missed 12 of their next 13 shots. They also had a nearly five-minute stretch later in the first half when they missed five shots in a row and had four turnovers.

Edwards had 13 points and 11 rebounds, leading five players scoring in double figures

McClung, Terrence Shannon Jr. and freshman Nimari Burnett all had 12 points for Texas Tech, while Jamarius Burton had 10. Burnett also had six steals in his 15 minutes of action.

Cameron Christon had 11 points, and was the only player in double figures for Grambling State (1-3).