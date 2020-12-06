COLLEGE HOOPS: Texas Tech tops Grambling as Mac McClung (Gate City) scores a dozen

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Gate City High School standout Mac McClung scored a dozen points for No. 17 Texas Tech as the Red Raiders overcame a sluggish start and pulled away in an 81-40 win over Grambling State on Sunday.
McClung struggled early in missing his first five shots from the field. His 3-pointer midway through the second half made it 62-28. That was the last of seven points in a row he scored to wrap up a 16-0 run for Tech.
He finished 2-for-7 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line to go along with three assists, one rebound and one steal.
The Red Raiders (4-1) never trailed after Kyler Edwards made a 3-pointer only 17 seconds into the game, but they then missed 12 of their next 13 shots. They also had a nearly five-minute stretch later in the first half when they missed five shots in a row and had four turnovers.
Edwards had 13 points and 11 rebounds, leading five players scoring in double figures
McClung, Terrence Shannon Jr. and freshman Nimari Burnett all had 12 points for Texas Tech, while Jamarius Burton had 10. Burnett also had six steals in his 15 minutes of action.
Cameron Christon had 11 points, and was the only player in double figures for Grambling State (1-3).
During that turnover-filled stretch by the Red Raiders late in the first half, Grambling got within 22-17 when Trevell Cunningham converted a turnover into a three-point play with 3:22 left. He had a steal off a bad pass by Marcus Santos-Silva, then drove and made a layup while being fouled.
“In the first half, we were about as frustrated as we’ve been,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “Grambling had a nice game plan. It forced us into some mistakes in the first half, especially.”
But the Tigers never got any closer.
Shannon's jumper with 2:59 left started an 11-2 run to end the first half, a span when he had three field goals, including a mid-range fadeaway jumper to put the Red Raiders up 33-19 at the break.
Shannon was helped off the court with just over 11 minutes left after rolling his left ankle following contact from behind by a Grambling player. Coach Chris Beard said Shannon had X-rays and appeared to be OK.
AGAINST THE ZONE
While the Red Raiders had what Beard called “stale possessions” early, he said they did better executing against the zone defense as the game went on.
“You have to have five people on the same page. We had some really, really efficient possessions against the zone in the second half,” Beard said. “So that’s a great place to kind of start our journey this year playing against zones. ... I predict we’ll have a lot of success against zones this year.”
BIG PICTURE
Grambling St.: The Tigers had 30 turnovers while taking only 37 shots. Their miscues led to 30 points for Texas Tech. After Christon's 3-pointer tied it at 3 more than 3 minutes into the game, Grambling State went more than 5 1/2 minutes before making another field goal.
Texas Tech: After the tough shooting start, the Red Raiders made 51% (24 of 47) of their field goals to finish at 42% (26 of 62) overall. They had 10 turnovers at halftime, only three in the second half.
UP NEXT
Grambling State: at Incarnate Word next Saturday night.
Texas Tech: Plays Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday night.
