Brooks Savage wants to bring the good times back to East Tennessee State.

He knows all about them. He was part of it.

A former assistant under Steve Forbes at ETSU, Savage was introduced as the newest head coach for the Buccaneers on Monday, replacing Desmond Oliver, who was 27-37 in two seasons with the Buccaneers.

Savage, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant for Forbes at Wake Forest, served the same role at ETSU for five years, helping the Buccaneers to 130 wins, two Southern Conference tournament championships and a pair of NCAA tournament appearances.

“To Buc nation, it’s time, it’s time to get this program back to where we belong and to compete for championships and being at the top of the SoCon,” Savage said. “To do that it starts with championship culture and identity. We are going to invest in our student-athletes, we are going to build healthy relationships with them, have a commitment to high standards and a collective character that will facilitate the transformational college experience at ETSU. “

While Savage has also worked with programs at Chattanooga, Presbyterian, North Florida State College and Tulane, the lack of head coaching experience was the only “con” that ETSU Director of Athletics Richard Sander could find when working to find a successor to Oliver, who succeeded Jason Shay, who spent one season at the helm after Forbes and Savage departed for Wake Forest.

“He hasn’t been a head coach, but he has got the blueprint that has built this program to the amazing success that we had from 2015 to 2020,” Sander said. “My major goal was to get back to those kind of days where it is fun to go to the games and this great fan base that we have can really enjoy every game.”

Since ETSU went 30-4 in 2020 and missed out on the NCAA Tournament when it was canceled due to COVID-19, the Bucs have endured a 13-12 mark in 2021, and records of 15-17 and 12-20 the last two seasons. Sander approached ETSU President Brian Noland with concerns about the program and recommended a change at the top.

“He expressed concern about the lack of a coordinated process and the intensity and effort to win championships in the Southern Conference,” said Noland, who noted the quality of basketball in the region, adding that three of four TSSAA state champions crowned last weekend came from East Tennessee. “After careful consideration he determined that we needed to move forward in a new direction to meet our expectations for the program.”

Sander, who was amazed by the number of people that pursued the position, felt that Savage met the criteria that a former basketball coach like Sander would like to lead the program.

“I think what we recognized during Coach Savage’s term here, the one thing that we identified that was our mantra was ETSU tough,” Sander said. “Our players played with great passion, played with great energy. They played with a toughness that was both physically tough and mentally tough. They played with purpose...

“We are going to get back to that toughness, we are going to get back to that passion. We have a lot of good foundations here, these guys are talented guys, we just need to add a few more, we need to build a culture that is ETSU tough.”

Savage stressed the ETSU program would center around toughness, passion, attitude and effort, which are the core values that has enabled Freedom Hall to become such a popular venue during basketball season, an attraction that has waned in recent seasons.

“We are going to recruit high-character student-athletes that demonstrate the desire to excel on the court, in this great community and in the classroom. We will seek to enhance and appreciate our fan base and alumni on the court through our play and in the community through our service,” Savage said. “We are your team. This community, I know first-hand, how much this community loves the Bucs in all sports and we are going to give back to the community in a major way.

“This program will be relationship driven. We will build genuine lasting relationships with everyone in the program and create a fun, family-like atmosphere. These relationships will have our players leave ETSU with rings on fingers, diploma in hand and tools for life...

“We are going to recruit the best players that we can get here at ETSU and we will going to make Freedom Hall once again the toughest place to play in our conference.”

Savage, who is married with a daughter with another one on the way, met with the ETSU players prior to the press conference and spoke of immediate success on the court.

“You are our guys. We want you here, we want to help change your life, we believe in you, you guys are plenty good enough and we are not that far off,” Savage said. “I am not standing up here talking about we will wait until year two when I get my own guys, there is none of that, you are our guys. We are going to have a chance to compete for a championship right away...

“Together, we will once again make ETSU one of the premier mid-major basketball programs in the country.”