COLLEGE HOOPS: McClung scores 30, comes up short on game-winning attempt in Texas Tech's loss at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride and No. 11 West Virginia got hot near the end, spoiling a family reunion for Mac McClung.

McBride made a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds left and finished with a season-high 24 points, helping West Virginia rally for a wild 88-87 victory over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night.

“I knew it was good,” McBride said of his winning shot. “I didn’t have any hesitation. I knew as soon as it left my hand that it was good.”

McBride scored 17 points over the final nine minutes to steal the spotlight from McClung, who scored a season-high 30 points. McClung, a native of Gate City, Virginia, about 300 miles southeast of Morgantown, had about 10 family members watching in the arena.

McClung finished with three assists and two steals as well. He needs just 15 points to reach 1,000 for his collegiate career.

“He’s a great player,” McBride said about facing McClung. “But I’m not going to back down from any challenge.”

West Virginia (11-4, 4-3), the worst shooting team in the Big 12, made its last 10 field-goal attempts and shot 58% (30 for 52) for the game.