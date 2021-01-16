COLLEGE HOOPS: McClung scores 24 points in Texas Tech's loss to Baylor

LUBBOCK, Texas — There were no late-game heroics from Mac McClung this time, nor was there a triumph for Texas Tech.

Davion Mitchell had 19 points, Jared Butler finally scored late and the second-ranked Baylor Bears stayed undefeated when they overcame No. 15 Texas Tech 68-60 on Saturday in their closest game this season.

“It’s definitely a good thing. It will build confidence,” guard Adam Flagler said. “It just shows that we’re more than capable playing these types of games and finishing out strong. It’s about all of us being poised and being mature team.”

McClung hit the game-winning jumper in a 79-77 win at No. 4 Texas on Wednesday. The former Gate City High School star finished with 24 points, three blocks, one steal, one rebound and five turnovers on Saturday.

Butler, the preseason AP All-American coming off a season-high 28 points in the last game, was 0-for-9 shooting with six turnovers before hitting consecutive 3-pointers for the Bears (12-0, 5-0 Big 12) in the final five minutes.

“One thing about Jared Butler … when the game is on the line, his game goes to another level,” coach Scott Drew said. “His two 3s were huge.”