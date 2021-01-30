COLLEGE HOOPS: McClung leads Texas Tech to road win at LSU

Shannon put the Red Raiders ahead by three points by sinking two free throws with 16 seconds remaining. Thomas missed another 3-point shot for the Tigers with two seconds left and Shannon sealed it with two more foul shots with one second left.

“ This is college basketball,” McClung said. “Every night is a difficult night. You have to close out games. We did that today against a big, athletic SEC team.”

McClung finished with 22 points and scored the 1,000th point of his collegiate career on a free throw in the opening moments of the second half.

He became the first player from far Southwest Virginia to reach the 1,000-point mark at the NCAA Division I level since Brad Nuckles (Council) tallied 1,001 points at East Tennessee State University from 2002-2007.

McClung scored 710 points in two seasons at Georgetown University and has totaled 297 since transferring to Texas Tech.

Shannon had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Kevin MuCullar had 10. Marcus Santos-Silva grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with six points.

Javonte Smart matched his career high with 29 points for LSU (11-5). Thomas finished with 25 points. Darius Days had 11 points before leaving the game with a knee injury in the second half.