COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung's game-winner gives Texas Tech triumph at Texas

“Our guys scrapped. They really did,” Beard said.

Texas Tech has roughed up the Longhorns in recent years with six wins in seven matchups, including three in a row in Austin. The latest was tense from the start. Both teams were whistled for technical fouls in the first half.

The last time these teams were supposed to play, they were pulled off the court during warmups at the 2020 Big 12 tournament in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, it was viewed as a pivotal game for Texas coach Shaka Smart, who was facing intense speculation that he could be fired.

Smart has the program turned around this season and the sounds of Texas Tech players celebrating their win echoed through the Frank Erwin Center, which was empty of fans because of the pandemic.

“They came in here and were two points better than us,” Smart said. “They deserve to celebrate that."

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders gave up 48 points in the first half, then clamped down on Jones defensively, allowing him just one shot in 16 minutes. It was a pivotal turn that kept the Longhorns within range for a comeback after falling behind by 10. “I thought in the second half, they really were the aggressors,” Smart said.