COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung pumped in 20 points as Texas Tech trounced Troy

Texas Tech was at 58% from deep after shooting 22% against Houston. Troy made just two of 20 from beyond the arc.

“We got some offense from our defense tonight,” Beard said. “I think in the Houston game, we only had two baskets off our defense. And that’s just not the way we play. There’s not an offense in our league or in college basketball that can just handle 100% of the load for a team’s offense.”

BIG PICTURE

Troy: There's a small consolation in the middle of a stretch of five straight road games to start the season for the Trojans, who at least can say they're going home to Alabama. Troy was supposed to open at home against Middle Georgia State, but that game was canceled by COVID-19 issues. The two remaining away games are at UAB and North Alabama. The home opener is Dec. 16 against Samford.

“We have young, young guys,” Cross said. “Just to have the experience of playing in a great environment, it's a great opportunity for our guys to go on a road trip, grow closer as a basketball team, experience adversity.”