COLLEGE HOOPS: Mac McClung magnificent in first game with Texas Tech Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac McClung and Marcus Santos-Silva fit right in with No. 14 Texas Tech when the transfers finally got to play a game for the Red Raiders.

McClung scored 20 points while Santos-Silva had 10 points and 12 rebounds despite playing only 18 minutes as Texas Tech opened the season with a 101-58 win over Northwestern State on Wednesday night.

“It was great to finally play in the Texas Tech uniform and play with my brothers,” said Santos-Silva, a graduate transfer and the only Red Raiders senior after starting all 64 games for VCU the past two seasons. “We’ve been working so hard and going through so much with the whole COVID and all the other stuff that’s going on. It just felt great to be out there and just competing with each other.”

McClung was Georgetown’s leading scorer last season, when the 6-foot-2 guard missed 11 games because of a right foot injury. The former Gate City High School star was magnificent on Wednesday, hitting 6-of-9 shots from the field and going 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Three assists, three steals, a rebound and zero turnovers also showed up in his stat line in 21 minutes. He also had a dunk in transition for the Red Raiders.